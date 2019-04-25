North American Palladium Announces Details of First Quarter Investor Conference Call, Webcast and Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019 after the close of market on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to review the results Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:00 am ET. Interested parties are invited to join the call via the telephone numbers below, to listen to the webcast or to access a replay of the call at www.nap.com .



NAP Q1 Investor Conference Call

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Dial-In: North America: 1-800-319-4610 International: 1-604-638-5340 Webcast: Access here (http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20190503.html) Recording: Available within 24 hours following the call at www.nap.com Replay: International Toll: 1-604-674-8052 North America Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Passcode: 2885 (available until June 15, 2019)

In addition, the Company announced today that on Friday, May 3, 2019, it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 am ET at Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5L 1B9 Canada.



