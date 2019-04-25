First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.9 Million or $0.19 per Diluted Share

RENTON, Wash., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, of $1.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $6.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



"The flattening of the yield curve continues to present challenges, as evidenced by our interest expense increasing more rapidly than our interest income," stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A significant part of our strategy to improve our deposit mix and ultimately reduce our cost of funds is our expansion into new markets to further support deposit growth and diversification of our customer base. To this end, we opened an office at Kent Station during the quarter and I am pleased to announce that we recently signed a lease to open an office in Kirkland, continuing our expansion along the I-405 corridor east of Seattle," continued Kiley. "Finally, as previously announced, we are pleased to add Patricia Remch to our Board of Directors. Her extensive experience will be an asset to our Board of Directors and we look forward to her contributions," concluded Kiley.

Net loans receivable increased to $1.05 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018, and $991.1 million at March 31, 2018. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1.01 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $985.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Company recorded a $400,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to a provision for loan losses of $200,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and a recapture of provision for loan losses of $4.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was due primarily to growth in net loans receivable, while the provision for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was due primarily to growth in net loans receivable and a change in loan mix. The recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was due primarily to $4.3 million in recoveries received during the quarter of loans previously charged off.

Additional highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2019:

Total deposits increased to $955.3 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $939.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $863.2 million at March 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased to $955.3 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $939.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $863.2 million at March 31, 2018.

The Company's book value per share was $14.50 at March 31, 2019, compared to $14.35 at December 31, 2018, and $13.80 at March 31, 2018.

The Company repurchased 263,800 shares during the quarter at an average price of $15.76 per share pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. Since the plan commenced on November 5, 2018, a total of 467,700 shares have been repurchased through March 31, 2019, at an average price of $15.62. The current stock repurchase plan expires on May 3, 2019, and there are 82,300 shares that still may be repurchased under this plan.

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at March 31, 2019, were 10.3% and 14.4%, respectively, compared to 10.4% and 14.7% at December 31, 2018, and 10.4% and 14.4% at March 31, 2018.

Based on management's evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL"), there was a $400,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The ALLL represented 1.30% of total loans receivable, net of undisbursed funds, at March 31, 2019, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2018, and 1.31% at March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $605,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2018, and $658,000 at March 31, 2018. A total of $597,000 of nonperforming loans were paid off during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Three

Month One

Year 2019 2018 2018 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: One-to-four family residential $ 107 $ 382 $ 125 $ (275 ) $ (18 ) Commercial real estate - 326 - (326 ) - Consumer 44 44 50 - (6 ) Total nonperforming loans 151 752 175 (601 ) (24 ) OREO 454 483 483 (29 ) (29 ) Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 605 $ 1,235 $ 658 $ (630 ) $ (53 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.05 % (1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at March 31, 2019.

OREO totaled $454,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to $483,000 at both December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018. The change during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, represents a write down in value of the remaining OREO properties, which consisted of two undeveloped lots located in Pierce County.



In circumstances where a customer is experiencing significant financial difficulties, the Company may elect to restructure the loan so the customer can continue to make payments while minimizing the potential loss to the Company. Such restructures must be classified as TDRs. At March 31, 2019, TDRs totaled $7.8 million, compared to $9.4 million at December 31, 2018, and $16.2 million at March 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaled $9.9 million, compared to $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decline from the December 31, 2018, quarter was a result of interest expense increasing more rapidly than interest income in the current flat yield curve environment. The quarter ended March 31, 2018, included an additional $1.0 million in interest income relating to payments received on loans previously charged off.

Total interest income increased to $14.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $14.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $14.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Total interest expense increased to $4.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The higher level of interest expense in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was due primarily to increases in short-term interest rates and a competitive market for attracting deposits. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") totaled $163.5 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $146.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $200.0 million at March 31, 2018. The Bank borrows from the FHLB to supplement its deposit gathering efforts when needed to support the Company's growth. The average cost of FHLB advances was 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 2.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and 1.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The balance of brokered certificates of deposits was $123.4 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $97.8 million at December 31, 2018, and $75.5 million at March 31, 2018. The primary reason for the increase in brokered deposits in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was an opportunity to raise funds in the brokered deposit market at an interest rate of 2.34% for three months commencing in early March 2019. The Bank raised $35.0 million on those terms and used the funds to pay down approximately the same amount in overnight FHLB advances that cost approximately 2.60%.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing $ 46,026 $ 46,108 $ 48,135 $ (82 ) $ (2,109 ) Interest-bearing demand 51,096 40,079 40,804 11,017 10,292 Statement savings 23,770 24,799 26,388 (1,029 ) (2,618 ) Money market 312,057 339,047 334,508 (26,990 ) (22,451 ) Certificates of deposit, retail (1) 398,956 391,174 337,906 7,782 61,050 Certificates of deposit, brokered 123,367 97,825 75,488 25,542 47,879 Total deposits $ 955,272 $ 939,032 $ 863,229 $ 16,240 $ 92,043 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $49,000 at March 31, 2019, $58,000 at December 31, 2018, and $93,000 at March 31, 2018.

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):



March 31, 2019 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 27,344 $ 25,277 $ 19,920 $ 202,635 $ 324,345 $ - $ 599,521 Landing 2,473 1,332 25 16,228 10,519 - 30,577 Woodinville (1) 1,522 3,324 628 14,719 6,814 - 27,007 Bothell 217 47 128 2,941 3,596 - 6,929 Crossroads 3,241 2,600 83 24,591 12,323 - 42,838 Kent (2) 7 1,565 1 4,946 638 7,157 Total King County 34,804 34,145 20,785 266,060 358,235 - 714,029 Snohomish County Mill Creek 1,816 5,711 629 12,865 10,555 - 31,576 Edmonds 3,443 2,867 195 14,520 13,945 - 34,970 Clearview (1) 3,037 4,163 1,080 5,923 2,672 - 16,875 Lake Stevens (1) 1,627 1,935 490 4,046 3,942 - 12,040 Smokey Point (1) 1,299 2,275 591 8,643 9,607 - 22,415 Total Snohomish County 11,222 16,951 2,985 45,997 40,721 - 117,876 Total retail deposits 46,026 51,096 23,770 312,057 398,956 - 831,905 Brokered deposits - - - - - 123,367 123,367 Total deposits $ 46,026 $ 51,096 $ 23,770 $ 312,057 $ 398,956 $ 123,367 $ 955,272 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $49,000. (2) Kent branch opened January 31, 2019.





December 31, 2018 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 29,355 $ 18,896 $ 20,694 $ 228,475 $ 318,705 $ - $ 616,125 Landing 2,453 495 256 17,853 10,480 - 31,537 Woodinville (1) 1,362 3,771 549 19,024 7,217 - 31,923 Bothell 198 97 100 2,636 3,066 - 6,097 Crossroads 2,530 3,199 83 24,383 11,474 - 41,669 Total King County 35,898 26,458 21,682 292,371 350,942 - 727,351 Snohomish County Mill Creek 1,485 3,226 658 12,272 10,524 - 28,165 Edmonds 2,698 2,532 157 15,175 16,123 - 36,685 Clearview (1) 3,496 3,968 1,283 6,743 2,489 - 17,979 Lake Stevens (1) 1,415 1,702 428 3,926 3,644 - 11,115 Smokey Point (1) 1,116 2,193 591 8,560 7,452 - 19,912 Total Snohomish County 10,210 13,621 3,117 46,676 40,232 - 113,856 Total retail deposits 46,108 40,079 24,799 339,047 391,174 - 841,207 Brokered deposits - - - - - 97,825 97,825 Total deposits $ 46,108 $ 40,079 $ 24,799 $ 339,047 $ 391,174 $ 97,825 $ 939,032 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $58,000.

The net interest margin was 3.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and 3.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company recorded $1.0 million in additional interest related to payments received on amounts previously charged off in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which increased net interest margin for this period.



Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaled $700,000, compared to $728,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $646,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. An increase in BOLI income recognition and a decrease in other loan related fees essentially offset each other between the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018. In addition, wealth management revenues were slightly lower in the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Noninterest expense remained unchanged at $7.7 million, for both the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, and increased from $7.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, benefited from the receipt of a $125,000 insurance claim relating to the $225,000 fraud loss reported in the prior quarter. Noninterest expense increased from the prior year period due primarily to growth in the Bank's number of locations in the last twelve months, including the opening of a new branch at The Junction in Bothell in April 2018 and at Kent Station in January 2019.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the "Investor Relations" link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "believe," "will," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Assets Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 9,366 $ 8,122 $ 6,595 15.3 % 42.0 % Interest-earning deposits 14,596 8,888 13,954 64.2 4.6 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 138,658 142,170 142,872 (2.5 ) (2.9 ) Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,808, $13,347 and $13,136 respectively 1,051,711 1,022,904 991,138 2.8 6.1 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 8,041 7,310 9,450 10.0 (14.9 ) Accrued interest receivable 4,861 4,068 3,981 19.5 22.1 Deferred tax assets, net 1,728 1,844 1,362 (6.3 ) 26.9 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 454 483 483 (6.0 ) (6.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 21,370 21,331 21,208 0.2 0.8 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 30,162 29,841 29,276 1.1 3.0 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,947 3,458 3,922 43.1 26.1 Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible 1,079 1,116 1,228 (3.3 ) (12.1 ) Total assets $ 1,287,862 $ 1,252,424 $ 1,226,358 2.8 % 5.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 46,026 $ 46,108 $ 48,135 (0.2 )% (4.4 )% Interest-bearing deposits 909,246 892,924 815,094 1.8 11.6 Total deposits 955,272 939,032 863,229 1.7 10.7 Advances from the FHLB 163,500 146,500 200,000 11.6 (18.3 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,374 2,933 4,478 83.2 20.0 Accrued interest payable 478 478 270 0.0 77.0 Other liabilities 11,554 9,743 9,626 18.6 20.0 Total liabilities 1,136,178 1,098,686 1,077,603 3.4 5.4 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding $ - $ - $ - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 10,457,625 at March 31, 2019, 10,710,656 at December 31, 2018 and 10,779,424 at March 31, 2018 104 107 108 (2.8 )% (3.7 )% Additional paid-in capital 89,800 93,773 94,527 (4.2 ) (5.0 ) Retained earnings 67,568 66,343 60,767 1.8 11.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,838 ) (2,253 ) (1,568 ) (18.4 ) 17.2 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,950 ) (4,232 ) (5,079 ) (6.7 ) (22.2 ) Total stockholders' equity 151,684 153,738 148,755 (1.3 ) 2.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,287,862 $ 1,252,424 $ 1,226,358 2.8 % 5.0 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statements (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,281 $ 13,024 $ 13,042 2.0 % 1.8 % Investments available-for-sale 1,159 1,124 929 3.1 24.8 Interest-earning deposits with banks 40 61 38 (34.4 ) 5.3 Dividends on FHLB Stock 91 115 104 (20.9 ) (12.5 ) Total interest income 14,571 14,324 14,113 1.7 3.2 Interest expense Deposits 3,822 3,595 2,276 6.3 67.9 FHLB advances 897 726 853 23.6 5.2 Total interest expense 4,719 4,321 3,129 9.2 50.8 Net interest income 9,852 10,003 10,984 (1.5 ) (10.3 ) Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 400 200 (4,000 ) 100.0 (110.0 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 9,452 9,803 14,984 (3.6 ) (36.9 ) Noninterest income Net loss on sale of investments (8 ) - - n/a n/a BOLI 269 96 249 180.2 8.0 Wealth management revenue 196 211 99 (7.1 ) 98.0 Deposit related fees 171 178 161 (3.9 ) 6.2 Loan related fees 63 235 134 (73.2 ) (53.0 ) Other 9 8 3 12.5 200.0 Total noninterest income 700 728 646 (3.8 ) 8.4 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,000 4,977 4,662 0.5 7.3 Occupancy and equipment 866 871 769 (0.6 ) 12.6 Professional fees 496 415 328 19.5 51.2 Data processing 518 361 324 43.5 59.9 OREO related expenses, net 31 3 1 933.3 3,000.0 Regulatory assessments 137 111 155 23.4 (11.6 ) Insurance and bond premiums 105 88 106 19.3 (0.9 ) Marketing 86 75 107 14.7 (19.6 ) Other general and administrative 470 845 575 (44.4 ) (18.3 ) Total noninterest expense 7,709 7,746 7,027 (0.5 ) 9.7 Income before federal income tax provision 2,443 2,785 8,603 (12.3 ) (71.6 ) Federal income tax provision 498 622 1,761 (19.9 ) (71.7 ) Net income $ 1,945 $ 2,163 $ 6,842 (10.1 )% (71.6 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 10,118,286 10,385,612 10,210,828 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 10,220,900 10,484,350 10,336,566

The following table presents a breakdown of our loan portfolio (unaudited):

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ 14,008 1.3 % $ 14,076 1.3 % $ 14,266 1.3 % Other multifamily 153,835 13.3 155,279 13.8 176,126 16.2 Total multifamily 167,843 14.6 169,355 15.1 190,392 17.5 Non-residential: Office 99,639 8.7 100,495 8.9 107,966 9.9 Retail 146,864 12.7 131,222 11.7 131,978 12.1 Mobile home park 15,697 1.4 16,003 1.4 20,783 1.9 Motel 27,882 2.4 28,035 2.5 13,521 1.2 Nursing Home 16,243 1.4 16,315 1.5 16,522 1.5 Warehouse 18,274 1.6 25,398 2.3 22,611 2.1 Storage 36,283 3.1 32,462 2.9 32,031 2.9 Other non-residential 23,804 2.1 23,889 2.1 21,362 2.0 Total non-residential 384,686 33.4 373,819 33.3 366,774 33.6 Construction/land development: One-to-four family residential 84,191 7.3 86,604 7.7 97,779 9.0 Multifamily 87,748 7.6 83,642 7.4 85,773 7.9 Commercial 22,400 1.9 18,300 1.6 5,735 0.5 Land 6,965 0.6 6,740 0.7 13,299 1.2 Total construction/land development 201,304 17.4 195,286 17.4 202,586 18.6 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 194,648 16.9 194,141 17.3 162,544 14.9 Permanent non-owner occupied 156,684 13.6 147,825 13.2 133,351 12.2 Total one-to-four family residential 351,332 30.5 341,966 30.5 295,895 27.1 Business Aircraft 11,860 1.0 11,058 1.0 10,514 1.0 Other business 21,653 1.9 19,428 1.7 13,723 1.2 Total business 33,513 2.9 30,486 2.7 24,237 2.2 Consumer 14,336 1.2 12,970 1.0 11,131 1.0 Total loans 1,153,014 100.0 % 1,123,882 100.0 % 1,091,015 100.0 % Less: Loans in Process ("LIP") 86,794 86,453 85,576 Deferred loan fees, net 701 1,178 1,165 ALLL 13,808 13,347 13,136 Loans receivable, net $ 1,051,711 $ 1,022,904 $ 991,138 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 87.5 % 81.9 % 84.9 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital 460.9 % 451.8 % 484.8 % (1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures At or For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30 Jun 30, Mar 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios: Return on assets 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 2.28 % Return on equity 5.16 5.54 7.17 8.28 19.16 Dividend payout ratio 42.11 38.10 29.63 26.67 10.47 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.78 12.28 12.53 12.46 12.13 Tangible equity ratio (1) 11.64 12.13 12.38 12.31 11.98 Net interest margin 3.37 3.41 3.46 3.50 3.88 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 113.87 114.27 115.20 114.21 113.46 Efficiency ratio 73.06 72.18 66.06 69.38 60.42 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.48 2.49 2.33 2.44 2.34 Book value per share $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 $ 13.97 $ 13.80 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.32 14.17 13.99 13.78 13.60 Capital Ratios: (2) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.28 % 10.37 % 10.37 % 10.22 % 10.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.13 13.43 13.58 13.21 13.13 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.13 13.43 13.58 13.21 13.13 Total capital ratio 14.38 14.68 14.83 14.47 14.38 Asset Quality Ratios: (3) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 0.10 0.08 0.05 0.05 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.30 1.29 1.30 1.27 1.31 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.43 ) Allowance for Loan Losses: ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 13,347 $ 13,116 $ 12,754 $ 13,136 $ 12,882 Provision (Recapture of provision) 400 200 200 (400 ) (4,000 ) Charge-offs - - - - - Recoveries 61 31 162 18 4,254 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 13,808 $ 13,347 $ 13,116 $ 12,754 $ 13,136 (1) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 11 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures. (2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only. (3) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued) At or For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30 Jun 30, Mar 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs: Yield on loans 5.22 % 5.13 % 5.05 % 5.00 % 5.37 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 3.35 3.17 3.00 2.87 2.65 Yield on interest-earning deposits 2.50 2.27 1.92 1.48 1.32 Yield on FHLB stock 4.68 6.63 6.27 4.21 4.40 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.98 % 4.88 % 4.77 % 4.70 % 4.98 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.76 % 1.61 % 1.40 % 1.22 % 1.15 % Cost of FHLB advances 2.26 2.12 2.05 1.92 1.66 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.84 % 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.37 % 1.25 % Cost of total deposits 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.09 % Cost of funds 1.76 1.61 1.44 1.30 1.20 Average Balances: Loans $ 1,031,994 $ 1,006,905 $ 993,272 $ 997,059 $ 985,799 Investments available-for-sale 140,433 140,568 140,584 141,035 142,236 Interest-earning deposits 6,484 10,653 12,223 11,927 11,717 FHLB stock 7,888 6,886 8,540 10,004 9,593 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,186,799 $ 1,165,012 $ 1,154,619 $ 1,160,025 $ 1,149,345 Interest-bearing deposits $ 881,260 $ 883,672 $ 825,055 $ 801,852 $ 804,451 Borrowings 160,950 135,886 177,250 213,857 208,544 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,042,210 $ 1,019,558 $ 1,002,305 $ 1,015,709 $ 1,012,995 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 47,002 $ 47,580 $ 53,982 $ 50,145 $ 46,071 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,089,212 $ 1,067,138 $ 1,056,287 $ 1,065,854 $ 1,059,066 Average assets $ 1,258,902 $ 1,236,460 $ 1,225,189 $ 1,229,341 $ 1,218,418 Average stockholders' equity 152,850 154,958 154,444 150,243 144,786

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholder's equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of our capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 151,684 $ 153,738 $ 154,713 $ 152,554 $ 148,755 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,079 1,116 1,153 1,191 1,228 Tangible equity $ 149,716 $ 151,733 $ 152,671 $ 150,474 $ 146,638 Total assets 1,287,862 1,252,424 1,234,859 1,224,065 1,226,358 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,079 1,116 1,153 1,191 1,228 Tangible assets $ 1,285,894 $ 1,250,419 $ 1,232,817 $ 1,221,985 $ 1,224,241 Common shares outstanding at period end 10,457,625 10,710,656 10,914,556 10,916,556 10,779,424 Equity to assets ratio 11.78 % 12.28 % 12.53 % 12.46 % 12.13 % Tangible equity ratio 11.64 12.13 12.38 12.31 11.98 Book value per share $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 $ 13.97 $ 13.80 Tangible book value per share 14.32 14.17 13.99 13.78 13.60

