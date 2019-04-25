SEngine Precision Medicine Announces Renowned Medicinal Chemist to Join Scientific Advisory Board

SEATTLE, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine, an oncology startup accelerating cancer drug discovery through its proprietary diagnostic tool known as the PARIS Test®, today welcomed Dr. Jonathan Baell to the SEngine Precision Medicine Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Baell currently serves as a Full Professor in Medicinal Chemistry at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.





Dr. Baell is a global leader in advancing drug discovery utilizing medicinal chemistry who has already contributed to the development of several drugs currently in use for treating cancer. Dr. Baell's groundbreaking discoveries have been cited in nearly 5,000 research papers, and he has published nearly 100 research articles in peer-reviewed academic journals including Nature. Dr. Baell joins SEngine Precision Medicine's prestigious Scientific Advisory Board which includes Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee. Dr. Mukherjee is a world-renowned oncologist, scientist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

"I admire the innovative scientific approach at the foundation of SEngine Precision Medicine. Their scientists are discovering novel and promising breakthroughs that will fundamentally change the way doctors treat each unique cancer patient. I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute my chemistry expertise to advance promising anti-cancer molecules identified through these discoveries and to help chart the future of cancer treatment." Dr. Baell remarked about the announcement.

SEngine Precision Medicine Founder and CEO Dr. Carla Grandori stated, "Dr. Baell's unprecedented insight into translating biological discoveries into promising anti-cancer molecules further strengthens and clarifies SEngine Precision Medicine's path forward as we accelerate development of promising anti-cancer drug discoveries." Dr. Grandori continued, "Dr. Baell joins an international team dedicated to creating a future when every individual cancer patient receives a personalized treatment that is tailored and proven effective for their specific cancer cells."

SEngine Precision Medicine has the first and only lab in the United States to earn Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification for a high-throughput, high-complexity test for all solid tumors. The test is named PARIS Test®, an analogy with Paris who defeated the Greek hero Achilles by precisely targeting his only weakness. The CLIA certification enables reporting to oncologists on the results of the test for treatment decisions.

A cumulative investment of $8.2MM in the Seattle-based startup's financing efforts includes a recent $3MM investment. SEngine will use the funds to apply the PARIS Test® to clinical trials and advance its proprietary portfolio of targeted cancer drugs aimed at cancer vulnerabilities.

