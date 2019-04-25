B. Riley FBR Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Stream Companies in Connection with its Strategic Investment from Sverica Capital Management

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a full service investment bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), served as the exclusive financial advisor to Stream Companies ("Stream") in connection with a strategic growth investment from Sverica Capital Management ("Sverica"). As part of the transaction, Sverica acquired an equity interest in Stream and supplied growth capital. Specific terms of the transaction, which closed on April 12, 2019, were not disclosed.



Stream is a provider of integrated digital and traditional marketing software which incorporates advertising, websites, equity mining, managed services, and proprietary MarTech and AdTech solutions. Its customers include some of the largest publicly-traded and privately-owned automotive dealership groups in the U.S. Stream's deep perspective on automotive dealer and consumer needs enables them to deliver on the unique requirements of their clients.

B. Riley FBR initiated, structured and negotiated the transaction on behalf of Stream. The deal team was led by Managing Director Mike Lowell, Vice President Grant Hustedt, and Analyst Grayson Largman. The completion of this mandate deepens the firm's extensive experience in the digital marketing and e-automotive landscape.

"B. Riley FBR's team worked diligently throughout this process and were critical to the successful outcome we achieved. They coordinated and communicated with our legal and accounting advisors, as well as negotiated and structured a mutually beneficial structure for the shareholders and Sverica," said Stream's co-founder David Regn. "This was our first time through this type of process and we are incredibly pleased with the outcome B. Riley FBR delivered. I would definitely work with them again."

"Our firm's active AdTech M&A offerings gives us a competitive advantage with respect to which private equity groups and strategic buyers are aggressively pursuing acquisitions and investments in top performing companies like Stream," said Mr. Lowell. "We are very pleased with the outcome for Stream's shareholders and look forward to following their successful partnership with Sverica."

