Free Integrated Development Environment from STMicroelectronics Further Expands Popular STM32Cube Microcontroller Ecosystem

New STM32CubeIDE is free, fully integrated, and offers high-end features

Powerful integrated STM32CubeMX gives unique edge over typical vendor tools

More choice for STM32 developers, with continued support for third-party partner tools

Geneva, April 25, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, continues to make the STM32* family of richly featured and energy-efficient microcontrollers more easily accessible for designers through the STM32CubeIDE, a free all-in-one STM32 development tool now available as part of the STM32Cube software ecosystem.

As easy to use as a commercial Integrated Development Environment (IDE), the STM32CubeIDE leverages ST's 2017 acquisition of embedded-development-tool vendor Atollic®. It is offered under industry-standard open license terms and adds dedicated STM32-specific features to simplify and accelerate STM32-based embedded designs. These include the powerful STM32CubeMX tool for configuring the microcontroller and managing the project build.

The STM32Cube ecosystem is popular among developers, with downloads of STM32CubeMX currently averaging more than 250,000 per year. By combining STM32CubeMX with STM32CubeIDE, ST now creates a development environment that is more powerful than typical free tools offered by MCU vendors. The complete STM32Cube ecosystem also contains the STM32CubeProgrammer for MCU programming and STM32CubeMonitor series for monitoring application behavior, as well as individual MCU-specific embedded software packages.

"We continue to strengthen the prospects for STM32 development with innovations that let users maximize functionality and performance, accelerate time to market, and reduce development costs," said Ricardo De Sa Earp, General Manager of STMicroelectronics' Microcontroller Division. "STM32CubeIDE is fully integrated in the STM32Cube software ecosystem and seamlessly supports the more than 800 STM32 MCU variants currently available and their associated hardware platforms."

The STM32CubeIDE is available now, will be demonstrated at the STM32 Summit in Shenzhen on April 26/27, and is free to download from www.st.com/stm32cubeide .

Further technical information:

The STM32CubeIDE builds on the user-friendly interface and powerful features of Atollic TrueStudio® for STM32, and integrates STM32CubeMX utilities to create a uniquely powerful vendor-supported IDE. The IDE suite contains:

Easy-to-use STM32CubeMX configurator and code generator with power consumption and clock tree analysis;

Rich TrueStudio features including editor, compiler, build/memory/stack analyzers, project wizard;

Debugger, fault analysis, trace and profiling visualization tools, and bug tracking;

Support for over 800 STM32 microcontroller variants from ultra-low-power STM32L0 to high-performance STM32H7, which combine to leverage the full range of Arm ® Cortex ® -M 32-bit cores;

Cortex -M 32-bit cores; IDE built on proven Eclipse open-source platform and license free under CDT, GCC, and GDB;

Free to acquire and use for commercial projects; no advertisements.

