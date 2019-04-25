Leading BioSciences to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading BioSciences, a drug development company focused on improving human health through therapeutic protection of the Gastrobiome™, today announced that its chief executive officer, Tom Hallam, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019, being held April 30 – May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Additionally, the Leading BioSciences management team will take part in 1-on-1 meetings at the conference and discuss LB1148, the company's lead development program. LB1148 is a patent-protected formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive enzymes that can cause a range of serious complications if they escape the intestines through a compromised mucosal barrier during major surgery. The ability to safely and effectively inhibit the activity of digestive proteases can prevent the damage they cause to gastrointestinal (GI) tissues once they escape the intestines, speed the return of GI function and shorten patients' post-surgery stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital.

The company previously reported positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of LB1148 in patients undergoing major cardiovascular surgery. Results from the planned interim analysis demonstrated that subjects treated with LB1148 had a decrease in stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) of 1.1 days and an overall decrease in hospital length of stay of 3.2 days, as compared to placebo. Additional findings demonstrated a statistically significant 18-hour improvement in return to normal bowel function for patients treated with LB1148 as compared to placebo (p = 0.044), the study's primary endpoint. The interim study results also suggest that LB1148 was well tolerated with an adverse event profile that was comparable to placebo.

About Leading BioSciences

Leading BioSciences is developing novel therapeutics designed to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the Gastrobiome™. Leading BioSciences' initial focus is combatting the interruption of GI function (ileus) following major surgery to reduce recovery times and shorten patients' length of stay in the hospital. Additionally, the company believes that its programs have the potential to prevent the formation of post-operative adhesions (reducing hospital re-admissions and additional surgeries), as well as to address the myriad of health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the intestinal mucosal barrier.

