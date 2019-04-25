Xunlei to participate in the upcoming investor conferences
SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:
Title: J.P. Morgan's 15th Annual Global China Summit
Date: Wednesday, May 8 - Thursday, May 9
Location: China World Summit Wing, Beijing
Title: Fubon Investment Forum 2019
Date: Tuesday, May 14 - Wednesday, May 15
Location: Grand Hyatt, Taipei
Management will meet with institutional investors during the events. For additional information, please contact the respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About Xunlei
Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Xunlei Limited
Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 8633 8443
Website: http://ir.xunlei.com