Xunlei to participate in the upcoming investor conferences

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

Title: J.P. Morgan's 15th Annual Global China Summit

Date: Wednesday, May 8 - Thursday, May 9

Location: China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Title: Fubon Investment Forum 2019

Date: Tuesday, May 14 - Wednesday, May 15

Location: Grand Hyatt, Taipei

Management will meet with institutional investors during the events. For additional information, please contact the respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

