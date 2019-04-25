INAP to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions, will release its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, senior management will host a conference call presentation to discuss the results.



The call can be accessed by dialing 877-334-0775. International callers should dial 631-291-4567. Listeners may connect to the simultaneous webcast, which will include accompanying presentation slides, on the Investor Relations section of the INAP website.

The online webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of INAP's website. An audio-only telephonic replay will be accessible from Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 855-859-2056 using replay code 8878338. International callers can listen to the archived event at 404-537-3406 using replay code 8878338.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP's full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Follow INAP

https://twitter.com/PoweredbyINAP

https://www.facebook.com/PoweredbyINAP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inap

Investor Contacts

Richard Ramlall

404-302-9982

ir@inap.com