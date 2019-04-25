Zignal Labs Launches Next-Generation Influence Intelligence and Media Quality Measurement Products at Annual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, a leading media analytics and brand measurement technology company, today announced two major product launches at Zignal Summit 2019, the company's annual forum that brings together over 300 global brands and communications leaders from the Fortune 1000.



The two new products, Influence Intelligence and Media Quality Score, represent the next generation of media analytics tools, leveraging real-time data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to equip communications and brand reputation practitioners with the tools and intelligence they need to build and protect their most important asset – their brands.

"We are honored to welcome so many of the world's most innovative brands and executives to our third annual Summit," said Josh Ginsberg, CEO and co-founder of Zignal Labs. "Our carefully curated agenda features a diverse array of industry thought leaders discussing digital transformation and, more broadly, the massive shift that is taking place within our industry. At Summit, we are also excited to introduce two new game-changing products."

Zignal Labs Influence Intelligence

Zignal Labs Influence Intelligence maps media coverage and social media conversations in real-time to identify influential human and automated social media accounts and influence events. With Influence Intelligence, companies can:

View conversation graphs that visualize interaction patterns between influencers and their connections in order to understand how, when and where information is being propagated.

Use an automation score to gauge how automated accounts (malicious or benign) are impacting topics at any time, and over time.

Dissect social media influencers by their levels of activity, frequency and cadence of posts.

Mitigate rapidly emerging reputational risks and amplify positive stories and narratives across influencers.

Zignal Labs Media Quality Score

Media Quality Score (MQS) enables communications leaders to reliably understand the perception of their brands, both positive and negative, across traditional and emerging media, with trust in the veracity of the data being used to make such assessments.

Leveraging natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence, MQS produces a score ranging from -10 to +10 that enables brands to immediately identify upward or downward reputational trends, take corrective action and clearly demonstrate earned media impact to the C-suite. With MQS, communicators can:

Create dashboards to more accurately monitor and measure the success (or failure) of their earned media efforts in real-time.

Derive insights sooner with an easy-to-understand score that synthesizes five dimensions of coverage: prominence, frequency, reach, redistribution and sentiment.

Fully customize scoring in order to tailor the MQS to their specific businesses needs and desired outcomes (e.g. prioritizing key trade publications or social influencers over more traditional or established news outlets).

Sort high and low scores to spot weaknesses in media coverage and amplify positive coverage.

"Influence Intelligence and Media Quality Score build upon our legacy and commitment to driving innovation in the world of communications and branding," added Adam Beaugh, President and co-founder of Zignal Labs. "In an era of widespread disinformation and confusion, we are laser-focused on championing the veracity of data to power meaningful discourse and guide decision-makers."

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs is the world's leading media analytics company, helping companies build and protect their most valuable asset: their brand. With unparalleled data veracity, speed to surface insights and a holistic view of the traditional and new media landscape, Zignal empowers the most innovative communications and marketing teams across the Fortune 1000 to measure the conversation around their brands in real-time, rapidly identify and mitigate reputational risks and inform strategic decision-making to achieve mission-critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City and Washington D.C., Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, GoPro, DaVita, Under Armour, Synchrony, Prudential, DTE Energy, The Public Goods Project and Uber. To learn more, visit: www.zignallabs.com.

