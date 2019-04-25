Forescout Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced its expected participation at the following upcoming financial conferences.



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Boston

Presentation: Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. ET

Bank of America Global Technology Conference – San Francisco

Presentation: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. PT

The above Forescout presentation sessions will be webcast, with live webcasts and replays available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.forescout.com/events-and-presentations

