OpsRamp a bronze-level sponsor at Ivanti's Interchange in Nashville

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the modern hybrid enterprise, today announced it's a bronze sponsor of Interchange Nashville 2019 , April 29th-May 2nd. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can manage alert floods more easily, determine incident root cause quickly with hybrid infrastructure monitoring and artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ), and remediate incidents faster with workflow automation.



Interchange attendees have access to a wide range of educational content, training and demos that explore how to unleash the power of unified IT.

"We're excited to showcase how OpsRamp works with ITSM teams to speed mean-time-to-detection and resolution with AIOps," said Denny Riley, VP of Channel Partnerships at OpsRamp. "The OpsRamp platform is built for simplified, multi-tenant monitoring and management of complex, hybrid IT environments, and that includes managing events and alerts."

"This year's Interchange will help attendees see the power of unified IT in action and we're thrilled to have partners like OpsRamp working with us to make the conference a reality," said Steve Morton, chief marketing officer at Ivanti. "It's an event any IT professional won't want to miss."

The company will be demonstrating its hybrid cloud monitoring and management solution and deep ITSM integrations on April 29th at booth# 10. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team, visit https://info.opsramp.com/ivanti-interchange.

To register to attend Ivanti Interchange Nashville 2019, visit: https://interchange.ivanti.com/nashville.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that's built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, KAR Auction Services, and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Press Contacts:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 327-1641

kevin@tgprllc.com

Amberly Asay Janke

Ivanti PR

+801-727-5157

amberly.janke@ivanti.com