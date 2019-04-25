Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - March 2019
First quarter in brief
- Active Biotech's partner NeoTX entered clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate ANYARA ("naptumumab") in combination with IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in the upcoming Phase Ib/II study
- On 1 February 2019, Active Biotech received an indicative, non-binding bid of SEK 275 M for the company's property from the real estate company Estea AB. The indicative bid is conditional on the customary due diligence process and Estea securing financing. Active Biotech's Board takes a positive view of the bid
- Active Biotech entered into an agreement regarding the sale of the company's property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden, with a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB
- The US Patent Office (USPTO) approved the patent application regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of acute leukemia in the US
Events after the end of the period
- In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2019, resolved to approve the sale of the company's property to Estea AB
- Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 M, which corresponds to the property's carrying amount. The transaction generated a liquidity injection of approximately SEK 70 M
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full-year
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Net sales
|5.5
|4.8
|20.1
|Operating loss
|-6.4
|-8.5
|-29.8
|Loss after tax
|-8.1
|-10.2
|-36.9
|Loss per share (SEK)
|-0.06
|-0.11
|-0.27
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period)
|16.4
|12.8
|25.6
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
| Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 25, 2019, at 08.30 a.m. CET.
