International Cannabis Adds Chief of Staff and Vice President of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE:WRLD)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC:WLDCF) ("ICC" or "International Cannabis" the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal onboarding of key operational team members to the International Cannabis roster. The Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Lauren Magda as Chief of Staff and Mr. Jonathan Beland as Vice President of Corporate Development.



LAUREN MAGDA, CHIEF OF STAFF

In her previous role with the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), Ms. Magda spearheaded the launch of the OCS' e-commerce infrastructure and platform, wholesale operations, private store rollout, as well as the design and development of the OCS' future roadmap. Throughout her career, Ms. Magda has provided subject matter expertise to an aggregate of 50 cannabis-centric organizations.

At International Cannabis, Ms. Magda will report directly to ICC's CEO, Mr. David Shpilt and serve as a strategic member of the senior team, while assuming day-to-day responsibilities for the Company's operating portfolio. Ms. Magda will create and maintain cross-departmental relationships to enable success and formalize the corporate strategy with a focus on execution of key deliverables.

JONATHAN D. BELAND, VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Mr. Beland was most recently engaged with Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE:RLTY) ("Tidal"), where he was instrumental in developing its asset portfolio prior to Tidal's eventual sale to US Multi-State Operator ("MSO"), Red, White and Bloom. Prior to joining Tidal, Jonathan spent several years in sell side investment banking roles, with both BMO, Deloitte and other firms. Mr. Beland has been providing corporate advisory services to a portfolio of marquee cannabis companies sector since 2016.

Mr. Beland previously held leadership roles for seven years in professional and management services with AECOM and in the ICI real estate development sector, where he oversaw major infrastructure projects across North America.

Mr. Beland achieved an M.B.A. from the University of Toronto, where he specialized in Investment Banking, has completed level II of the CFA program and has also completed the Exempt Market Practitioner license courses to distribute securities.

David Shpilt, Chief Executive Officer of International Cannabis stated: "Both Lauren and Jonathan bring phenomenal industry track records to International Cannabis. Coupled with the formal integration of Wayland's highly experienced European operations team, which boasts upstream, downstream and full processing and manufacturing capabilities, Lauren and Jonathan will be paramount in continuing to establish highly effective, internationally synergized teams."

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS

ICC International Cannabis, through its subsidiaries, has operating assets and is developing a world-class platform for cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution across the globe in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Colombia, Argentina, Australia, South Africa and Lesotho.

