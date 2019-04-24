Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARO) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.



Financial highlights at and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, include:

• Net income for Q1 2019 increased 258.6% to $14.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, from $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for Q1 2018.

Accretion income from acquired loans for Q1 2019 was $1.5 million compared to $2.9 million for Q1 2018.

Provision for loan losses during Q1 2019 was $700,000. There was no provision for loan losses recorded during Q1 2018 primarily due to the net recoveries experienced and asset quality.

• Operating earnings for Q1 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, decreased 1.8% to $14.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, from $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for Q1 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q1 2019 have been adjusted to eliminate the following significant items:

The fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $1.4 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates during the quarter on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. The Company uses standalone interest rate swaps to more closely match the interest rate characteristics of assets and liabilities and to mitigate the risks arising from timing mismatches between assets and liabilities including duration mismatches, which includes securities. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $6.7 million at the end of Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

The gain on sale of securities of $1.2 million.

• Performance ratios Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018:

Return on average assets was 1.52% compared to 0.46%.

Operating return on average assets was 1.53% compared to 1.70%.

Return on average tangible equity was 13.32% compared to 4.90%.

Operating return on average tangible equity was 13.44% compared to 18.06%.

• Loans receivable, gross grew $66.3 million from December 31, 2018, or at an annualized rate of 10.5%.

• Total deposits increased $98.9 million from December 31, 2018.

• On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $25,000,000 in shares of the Company's common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions over the next three years. The Company began stock repurchases on December 4, 2018. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 129,000 shares at an average price of $32.33. Cumulatively since December 4, 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 304,000 shares at an average price of $31.35.

"We continue to see the impact of solid organic growth and prior acquisitions on earnings. Overall, results for the first quarter of 2019 continued to improve with an increase of 258.6% in net income to $14.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2018," stated Jerry Rexroad, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Results

Carolina Financial Corporation

• The Company reported an increase in net income for Q1 2019 to $14.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, as compared to $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for Q1 2018.

Included in net income for Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses during Q1 2019 was $700,000. There was no provision for loan losses recorded during Q1 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q1 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, decreased 1.8% to $14.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, from $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, from Q1 2018.

Included in net income for Q1 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $1.4 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. Interest rate swaps that are not designated as hedges are primarily used to more closely match the interest rate characteristics of assets and liabilities and to mitigate the risks arising from timing mismatches between assets and liabilities including duration mismatches, which includes securities. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $6.7 million at the end of Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Q1 2019 also reflects a $1.2 million gain on sale of securities. Included in net income for Q1 2018 were merger-related expenses of $14.7 million.

• The Company's net interest margin-tax equivalent (NIM) decreased to 4.00% for Q1 2019 compared to 4.20% for Q1 2018. Q1 2019 included accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million (18 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of $99,000 (1bps to NIM) compared to Q1 2018 accretion income from acquired loans of $2.9 million (38 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of $244,000 (3 bps to NIM).

• Excluding accretion income from acquired loans and early payoff fees, Q1 2019 net interest margin was 3.81% compared to 3.84% in Q4 2018.

• The Company reported book value per common share of $26.56 and $25.83 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tangible book value per common share was $20.10 and $19.36 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

• At March 31, 2019, the Company's regulatory capital ratios exceeded the minimum levels currently required. Stockholders' equity totaled $589.2 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets at March 31, 2019 was 12.05% compared to 11.83% at December 31, 2018.

• During Q1 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 129,000 shares at an average price of $32.33.

Banking Segment

Banking segment net income increased 271.0% to $14.8 million for Q1 2019 compared to $4.0 million for Q1 2018. Included in net income for Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Included in net income for Q1 2018 were merger-related expenses of $14.7 million.

Banking segment operating earnings remained flat at $14.9 million for Q1 2019 and Q1 2018.

Provision for loan losses during Q1 2019 was $700,000. The provision for loan losses during Q1 2019 was primarily driven by organic loan growth. There was no provision for loan losses recorded during Q1 2018 primarily due to the net recoveries experienced and asset quality.

Other non-interest expense for Q1 2019 included a loss on sale and expense of other real estate owned of approximately $186,000.

Non-performing assets (NPA) were 0.34% and 0.35% of total assets at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Loans receivable, gross increased at an annualized rate of 10.5% to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased $98.9 million since December 31, 2018.

Wholesale Mortgage Banking Segment



Net income for the wholesale mortgage banking segment was $390,000 for Q1 2019 compared to $562,000 for Q1 2018. The decrease in Q1 2019 was primarily driven by a decrease in origination activity and closings impacting mortgage banking income.

Net margin was 2.04% for Q1 2019 compared to 1.74% for Q1 2018. Originations for Q1 2019 and 2018 were $140.3 million and $180.5 million, respectively.

Dividend Declared

On April 24, 2019 the Company declared a $0.09 dividend per common share, payable on July 5, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2019.

Conference Call

About Carolina Financial Corporation

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company. As of March 31, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation had approximately $3.8 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states, partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Addendum to News Release – Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, core deposits, tangible book value, operating earnings, net interest margin-core and yield on loans receivable-core, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation tables later in this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; and (10) the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters on our loan portfolio and the economic prospects of our coastal markets. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,757 28,857 Interest-bearing cash 34,251 33,276 Cash and cash equivalents 60,008 62,133 Securities available-for-sale 813,257 842,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,349 21,696 Other investments 3,473 3,450 Derivative assets 3,176 4,032 Loans held for sale 23,799 16,972 Loans receivable, gross 2,590,610 2,524,336 Allowance for loan losses (15,021 ) (14,463 ) Loans receivable, net 2,575,589 2,509,873 Premises and equipment, net 60,547 60,866 Right of use operating lease asset 18,004 — Accrued interest receivable 13,618 13,494 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,335 1,534 Deferred tax assets, net 4,270 5,786 Mortgage servicing rights 32,033 32,933 Cash value life insurance 58,896 58,728 Core deposit intangible 15,713 16,462 Goodwill 127,592 127,592 Other assets 12,521 12,396 Total assets $ 3,842,180 3,790,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 575,990 547,022 Interest-bearing deposits 2,241,080 2,171,171 Total deposits 2,817,070 2,718,193 Short-term borrowed funds 321,000 405,500 Long-term debt 59,480 59,436 Right of use operating lease liability 18,296 — Derivative liabilities 2,492 1,232 Drafts outstanding 7,610 8,129 Advances from borrowers for insurance and taxes 5,934 4,100 Accrued interest payable 2,371 1,591 Reserve for mortgage repurchase losses 1,192 1,292 Dividends payable to stockholders 1,785 1,576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,800 14,414 Total liabilities 3,253,030 3,215,463 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 223 224 Additional paid-in capital 404,869 408,224 Retained earnings 179,845 167,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,213 (336 ) Total stockholders' equity 589,150 575,285 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,842,180 3,790,748





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Interest income Loans $ 34,977 31,663 Investment securities 7,355 5,707 Dividends from Federal Home Loan Bank stock 262 175 Other interest income 187 131 Total interest income 42,781 37,676 Interest expense Deposits 6,303 3,642 Short-term borrowed funds 2,316 1,253 Long-term debt 691 650 Total interest expense 9,310 5,545 Net interest income 33,471 32,131 Provision for loan losses 700 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,771 32,131 Noninterest income Mortgage banking income 3,418 3,801 Deposit service charges 1,667 2,024 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 1,194 (697 ) Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps (1,371 ) 803 Net increase in cash value life insurance 398 390 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,638 2,025 Debit card income, net 975 927 Other 952 775 Total noninterest income 9,871 10,048 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,471 13,668 Occupancy and equipment 4,121 3,652 Marketing and public relations 426 376 FDIC insurance 255 255 Recovery of mortgage loan repurchase losses (100 ) (150 ) Legal expense 86 76 Other real estate expense (income), net 186 (94 ) Mortgage subservicing expense 706 565 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 1,236 979 Amortization of core deposit intangible 749 806 Merger-related expenses — 14,710 Other 3,011 2,755 Total noninterest expense 24,147 37,598 Income before income taxes 18,495 4,581 Income tax expense 3,950 525 Net income $ 14,545 4,056 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.66 0.19 Diluted $ 0.65 0.19 Dividends per common share $ 0.07 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,193,861 20,908,225 Diluted 22,381,809 21,119,316





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended Selected Financial Data: March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Selected Average Balances: Total assets $ 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,402 3,522,407 Investment securities and FHLB stock 833,720 838,834 831,793 809,625 770,161 Loans receivable, net 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 2,401,075 2,322,203 Loans held for sale 13,754 20,120 23,692 23,137 21,645 Deposits 2,751,913 2,760,156 2,735,346 2,677,401 2,616,640 Stockholders' equity 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 477,830 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average stockholders' equity 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % 12.03 % 3.40 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % 17.02 % 4.90 % Return on average assets 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.65 % 0.46 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % 12.54 % 12.51 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % 17.74 % 18.06 % Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.70 % Average earning assets to average total assets 89.72 % 89.64 % 89.59 % 89.82 % 89.28 % Average loans receivable to average deposits 92.12 % 87.99 % 87.82 % 89.68 % 88.75 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 15.17 % 15.39 % 15.27 % 13.72 % 13.57 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.20 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable 0.02 % (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.04 % (0.21 )% Nonperforming assets to period end loans receivable 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable (end of period) (2) 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 % 0.53 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross non-acquired loans receivable (Non-GAAP) 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans (2) 129.74 % 123.13 % 129.26 % 153.84 % 146.93 % Nonperforming Assets, excluding purchased credit impaired: Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ — 20 32 19 — Nonaccrual loans 11,578 11,721 10,501 8,423 8,649 Total nonperforming loans 11,578 11,741 10,533 8,442 8,649 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,335 1,534 1,601 1,726 1,963 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,913 13,275 12,134 10,168 10,612

(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Acquired loans represent 24.9%, 27.2%, 30.5%, 33.5% and 36.8%, of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Carolina Financial Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) March 31, Three 2019 2018 Months Segment net income: Community banking $ 14,781 3,984 10,797 Wholesale mortgage banking 390 562 (172 ) Other (636 ) (497 ) (139 ) Eliminations 10 7 3 Total net income $ 14,545 4,056 10,489





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 3,984 Wholesale mortgage banking 390 599 555 598 562 Other (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) (568 ) (497 ) Eliminations 10 (10 ) (8 ) 8 7 Total net income $ 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 4,056





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 42,476 390 15 (100 ) 42,781 Interest expense 8,756 128 556 (130 ) 9,310 Net interest income (expense) 33,720 262 (541 ) 30 33,471 Provision for loan losses 700 — — — 700 Noninterest income from external customers 4,556 5,296 19 — 9,871 Intersegment noninterest income 242 18 — (260 ) — Noninterest expense 18,991 4,846 310 — 24,147 Intersegment noninterest expense — 240 2 (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 18,827 490 (834 ) 12 18,495 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,046 100 (198 ) 2 3,950 Net income (loss) $ 14,781 390 (636 ) 10 14,545





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 37,257 431 13 (25 ) 37,676 Interest expense 5,084 53 461 (53 ) 5,545 Net interest income (expense) 32,173 378 (448 ) 28 32,131 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Noninterest income from external customers 5,059 4,924 65 — 10,048 Intersegment noninterest income 242 17 — (259 ) — Noninterest expense 32,929 4,389 280 — 37,598 Intersegment noninterest expense — 240 2 (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 4,545 690 (665 ) 11 4,581 Income tax expense (benefit) 561 128 (168 ) 4 525 Net income (loss) $ 3,984 562 (497 ) 7 4,056





For the Three Months Ended March 31, Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 20,438 31,427 559 653 2.74 % 2.08 % Wholesale mortgage banking 140,251 180,494 2,859 3,148 2.04 % 1.74 % Total $ 160,689 211,921 3,418 3,801 2.13 % 1.79 %









Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) At the Month Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 575,990 547,022 567,394 577,568 547,744 Interest-bearing demand accounts 581,424 566,527 579,522 584,719 558,942 Savings accounts 188,725 192,322 190,946 198,571 212,249 Money market accounts 458,575 431,246 453,957 458,558 463,676 Total core deposits (Non-GAAP) 1,804,714 1,737,117 1,791,819 1,819,416 1,782,611 Certificates of deposit: Less than $250,000 923,709 875,749 863,290 788,693 791,789 $250,000 or more 88,647 105,327 104,514 100,689 102,569 Total certificates of deposit 1,012,356 981,076 967,804 889,382 894,358 Total deposits $ 2,817,070 2,718,193 2,759,623 2,708,798 2,676,969





At the Month Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 589,150 575,285 564,027 551,784 475,046 Less intangible assets (143,305 ) (144,054 ) (144,817 ) (145,595 ) (146,387 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 445,845 431,231 419,210 406,189 328,659 Issued and outstanding shares 22,296,372 22,387,009 22,570,445 22,570,182 21,057,539 Less nonvested restricted stock awards (111,578 ) (117,966 ) (135,045 ) (137,345 ) (136,395 ) Period end dilutive shares 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 20,921,144 Total stockholders' equity $ 589,150 575,285 564,027 551,784 475,046 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 20,921,144 Common book value per share $ 26.56 25.83 25.14 24.60 22.71 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 445,845 431,231 419,210 406,189 328,659 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 20,921,144 Tangible common book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 20.10 19.36 18.69 18.11 15.71





At the Month Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 644,461 686,401 749,442 813,688 877,012 Non-acquired gross loans receivable 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 1,613,533 1,503,006 Total gross loans receivable $ 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 2,427,221 2,380,018 % Acquired 24.88 % 27.19 % 30.50 % 33.52 % 36.85 % Non-acquired loans $ 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 1,613,533 1,503,006 Allowance for loan losses 15,021 14,463 13,615 12,987 12,708 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.85 % Total gross loans receivable $ 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 2,427,221 2,380,018 Allowance for loan losses 15,021 14,463 13,615 12,987 12,708 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 % 0.53 %





Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 As Reported: Income before income taxes $ 18,495 19,425 19,431 19,002 4,581 Tax expense 3,950 3,981 4,227 4,036 525 Net Income $ 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 4,056 Net interest margin-tax equivalent (2) $ 33,899 35,349 34,298 33,320 32,571 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (2,226 ) (3,151 ) Net interest margin - core (3) (Non-GAAP) $ 32,282 32,066 31,467 31,094 29,420 Loans receivable interest income $ 34,813 34,969 33,357 32,497 31,458 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (2,226 ) (3,151 ) Loans receivable interest income - core (3) (Non-GAAP) $ 33,196 31,686 30,526 30,271 28,307 Average equity $ 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 477,830 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 436,630 425,105 414,205 351,703 331,047 Average assets 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,401 3,522,407 Average loans receivable 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 2,401,075 2,322,203 Average interest earning assets 3,432,818 3,322,894 3,282,426 3,253,708 3,144,910 Return on average assets 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.65 % 0.46 % Return on average equity 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % 12.03 % 3.40 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % 17.02 % 4.90 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.05 % 11.83 % 11.72 % 11.45 % 9.65 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (2) 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.20 % Net interest margin-core (3) (Non-GAAP) 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.80 % 3.83 % 3.79 % Yield on loans receivable-core (3) (Non-GAAP) 5.31 % 5.18 % 5.04 % 5.06 % 4.94 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 20,908,225 Diluted 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 21,119,316 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.66 0.69 0.67 0.70 0.19 Diluted $ 0.65 0.68 0.66 0.70 0.19 Operating Earnings and Performance Ratios: Income before income taxes $ 18,495 19,425 19,431 19,002 4,581 (Gain)/loss on sale of securities (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 746 697 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 1,371 2,222 (628 ) (451 ) (803 ) Merger related expenses — — — 506 14,710 Operating earnings before income taxes 18,672 21,301 19,652 19,803 19,185 Tax expense (1) 4,001 4,379 4,279 4,205 4,242 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 14,671 16,922 15,373 15,598 14,943 Average equity $ 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 477,830 Less average intangible assets (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (145,991 ) (146,783 ) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 436,630 425,105 414,205 351,703 331,047 Average assets $ 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,401 3,522,407 Less average intangible assets (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (145,991 ) (146,783 ) Average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,682,446 3,556,372 3,518,719 3,481,410 3,375,624 Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.70 % Operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % 12.54 % 12.51 % Operating return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.59 % 1.90 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.77 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % 17.74 % 18.06 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 20,908,225 Diluted 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 21,119,316 Operating earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 0.75 0.68 0.73 0.71 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 0.75 0.67 0.73 0.71

(1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.

(2) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans receivable - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.

Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Community Banking Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 3,984 Wholesale mortgage banking 390 599 555 598 562 Other (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) (568 ) (497 ) Eliminations 10 (10 ) (8 ) 8 7 Total net income $ 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 4,056 Community banking segment operating earnings: Income before income taxes $ 18,827 19,424 19,517 18,924 4,545 Tax expense (1) 4,046 3,975 4,254 3,996 561 Bank segment net income $ 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 3,984 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 20,908,225 Diluted 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 21,119,316 Bank segment earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 0.69 0.67 0.70 0.19 Diluted $ 0.66 0.68 0.67 0.70 0.19 Bank segment income before taxes $ 18,827 19,424 19,517 18,924 4,545 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 746 692 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 1,371 2,222 (628 ) (451 ) (755 ) Merger related expenses — — — 506 14,710 Operating earnings before income taxes 19,004 21,300 19,738 19,725 19,192 Tax expense (1) 4,096 4,371 4,306 4,152 4,288 Operating bank segment earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 14,908 16,929 15,432 15,573 14,904 Operating bank segment earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.67 0.76 0.68 0.73 0.71 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.67 0.75 0.67 0.73 0.71

(1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.

