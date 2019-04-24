Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Encourages BSX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) securities between February 26, 2015 and April 16, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 24, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (2) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (3) separately, the company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (4) the foregoing conduct subjected the company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (5) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

