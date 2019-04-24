Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2019, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2019 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Susan F. Dabarno
|1,010,309,976
|99.59
|4,165,164
|0.41
|Patrick D. Daniel
|1,006,162,412
|99.18
|8,312,728
|0.82
|Jane E. Kinney
|1,011,418,570
|99.70
|3,056,570
|0.30
|Harold N. Kvisle
|1,007,719,571
|99.33
|6,755,569
|0.67
|Steven F. Leer
|964,654,818
|95.09
|49,820,322
|4.91
|Keith A. MacPhail
|961,829,474
|94.81
|52,645,666
|5.19
|Richard J. Marcogliese
|969,232,547
|95.54
|45,242,593
|4.46
|Claude Mongeau
|1,007,690,699
|99.33
|6,784,441
|0.67
|Alexander J. Pourbaix
|1,011,303,428
|99.69
|3,171,712
|0.31
|Wayne G. Thomson
|1,006,815,352
|99.24
|7,659,712
|0.76
|Rhonda I. Zygocki
|968,497,987
|95.47
|45,977,153
|4.53
Cenovus welcomes Jane E. Kinney as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Kinney is Vice-Chair, Leadership Team Member and Partner of Deloitte LLP Canada. She is a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience in providing advisory services to global financial institutions and has extensive experience in enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, cyber and IT risk management, digital transformation and stakeholder relations. She also served as a lecturer at the University of Manitoba, Dalhousie University and Saint Mary's University. Ms. Kinney is a leader of her profession and has been recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. She holds a Mathematics Degree from the University of Waterloo.
Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Charles M. Rampacek and Colin Taylor, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Rampacek and Mr. Taylor were Directors from Cenovus's inception in 2009.
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.
Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
|CENOVUS CONTACTS:
Investor Relations
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711
|
Media
Sonja Franklin
Senior Advisor, Media Relations
403-766-7264
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751