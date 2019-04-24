Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2019, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2019 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Susan F. Dabarno 1,010,309,976 99.59 4,165,164 0.41 Patrick D. Daniel 1,006,162,412 99.18 8,312,728 0.82 Jane E. Kinney 1,011,418,570 99.70 3,056,570 0.30 Harold N. Kvisle 1,007,719,571 99.33 6,755,569 0.67 Steven F. Leer 964,654,818 95.09 49,820,322 4.91 Keith A. MacPhail 961,829,474 94.81 52,645,666 5.19 Richard J. Marcogliese 969,232,547 95.54 45,242,593 4.46 Claude Mongeau 1,007,690,699 99.33 6,784,441 0.67 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,011,303,428 99.69 3,171,712 0.31 Wayne G. Thomson 1,006,815,352 99.24 7,659,712 0.76 Rhonda I. Zygocki 968,497,987 95.47 45,977,153 4.53

Cenovus welcomes Jane E. Kinney as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Kinney is Vice-Chair, Leadership Team Member and Partner of Deloitte LLP Canada. She is a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience in providing advisory services to global financial institutions and has extensive experience in enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, cyber and IT risk management, digital transformation and stakeholder relations. She also served as a lecturer at the University of Manitoba, Dalhousie University and Saint Mary's University. Ms. Kinney is a leader of her profession and has been recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. She holds a Mathematics Degree from the University of Waterloo.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Charles M. Rampacek and Colin Taylor, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Rampacek and Mr. Taylor were Directors from Cenovus's inception in 2009.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.