Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2019 First Quarter Results on Friday, May 3, 2019

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), a technology enabled global market maker and provider of innovative, transparent trading solutions, will announce its results for the first quarter 2019 on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 before the U.S. market opens. Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm .

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (844) 515-9211 or (647) 253-8643 and referencing event 7187126. Please note that telephone participants should dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. As a market maker, Virtu provides deep liquidity in over 25,000 securities, at over 235 venues, in 36 countries worldwide that helps to create more efficient markets. We leverage our market structure expertise and scaled, multi-asset technology infrastructure to provide a complete suite of client solutions, including transparent agency execution and broker-neutral offerings.

Contact:

Media and Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial, Inc.

(212) 418-0195

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com