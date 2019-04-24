LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Indivior PLC To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (OTC:INVVY) of the June 24, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Indivior stock or options between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Indivior securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Van Dorp v. Indivior PLC et al, No. 19-cv-10792 was filed on April 23, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 9, 2019, the Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed an indictment asserting criminal charges against Indivior in connection with the Company's conduct in marketing Suboxone Film (the "Indictment"). The charges included one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. The Indictment described the fraudulent marketing scheme in extensive detail, providing numerous examples of misconduct.

On this news, the Company's ADR price fell from $6.78 per share on April 9, 2019 to $2.30 per share on April 10, 2019—a $4.48 or 66.08% drop.

