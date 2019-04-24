Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 24, 2019 5:13pm   Comments
Share:

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

     
What:   Tesla First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When:   Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Time:   2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:   http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast:   http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
     

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Tesla Wordmark Red.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga