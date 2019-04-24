NanoSphere Health Sciences Has Received Notice of Allowance for a Patent for its Breakthrough Nanoparticle Encapsulations of NSAIDs

Denver, Colorado, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology leader NanoSphere Health Sciences, LLC (CSE:NSHS) (OTC:NSHSF) has received formal Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) for Application 2,970,91, covering "The Method of Treating Inflammatory Disorders and Global Inflammation with Phospholipid Nanoparticle Encapsulations of NSAIDs." NSAIDs being non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which include ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen among others.

Groundbreaking delivery platform encapsulates NSAIDs in a protective membrane, transporting them rapidly and effectively into the bloodstream and cells.









This patent allowance adds to NanoSphere's already robust IP portfolio. In 2018 NanoSphere received a master patent covering NanoSphere's core technology, the NanoSphere Delivery System™. This groundbreaking delivery platform encapsulates a broad range of bioactive compounds in a protective membrane, transporting them rapidly and effectively into the bloodstream and cells for the most rapid and effective results.

"Nano-encapsulating NSAIDs in a stable nanoparticle structure allows for a more rapid onset of symptom relief, longer lasting activity, greater therapeutic activity from a smaller dose and potential reduction of dangerous side effects,' said Chief Science Officer Richard Clark Kaufman. "The current class of NSAID drugs are very effective, but they can also create an increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding or ulcers, heart attacks, kidney disease, and liver failure," said Kaufman. "Our research has been aimed at delivering these medicines both systemically and locally to target sites without passing through the gastrointestinal tract. By doing so we can create more effective treatments, with fewer adverse effects and enable long-term, safer use of NSAIDs."

"The granting of the patent further establishes NanoSphere as an advanced biotech company and secures our position as the leader in advanced nanoparticle delivery," said Robert Sutton, CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences. "Through our research and development, we aim to be the de facto mode for NSAID delivery worldwide, which according to Allied Market Research, the market is in excess of $100 billion, with an annual growth rate of 5.9%."

With the issuance of this patent, NanoSphere will now have long-term market exclusivity over this delivery platform for NSAIDs with patent infringement prohibited. The company will now officially launch commercial development of a platform of pharmaceutical applications for the treatment of pain and inflammation. This patent allows for nanoparticle encapsulation of NSAIDs for transdermal, intranasal and intraoral applications, providing superior advantages over traditional pain management therapies.

"This patent confirms NanoSphere's commitment to creating a portfolio of non-opioid analgesics that can be delivered by a variety of methods. Administration of NSAIDs through oral or intravenous routes is not always convenient or even possible. Utilizing its patented delivery system, NanoSphere will make available a safe and precise alternative for NSAID delivery," said Senior Director of NanoSphere's NSAID program, David Theil, M.D.

About NanoSphereHealth Science, Inc.

NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc., is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology for the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas, product line developed by NanoSphere Health Sciences, is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

