UFPI reports record first-quarter sales, net earnings and EBITDA

- Unit sales up 7 percent, gross profits up 18 percent and EBITDA up 25 percent -

- Semiannual dividend increased 11 percent -

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) today announced record net sales, net earnings and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019. The company also announced the UFPI Board of Directors voted to increase the semiannual dividend from $0.18 to $0.20 per share at their April 24, 2019, meeting. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2019.

"I am very proud of the way our teams are executing their businesses by producing record results in a variety of market conditions," stated CEO Matt Missad. "We grew our margins during the quarter as a result of timely position buying and the contributions of new products and new business. Our investments in automation and efficiency are also beginning to pay dividends, helping us earn more new business and reduce our overall costs of production."

While gross sales were impacted by lower lumber pricing, the company's unit sales increased 7 percent in the first quarter over the same period last year, driven by organic sales growth, acquisitions and increases in value-added sales. The company's mix of value-added sales relative to commodity sales improved from 62 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to more than 66 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was largely led by unit sales increases in the industrial and construction markets, which grew 16 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Overall, new product sales grew 8 percent. Opportunistic lumber purchases in the fourth quarter of 2018, when prices were low, contributed significantly to the year-over-year increase in gross profits for the first quarter.

"We continue to focus on new products and services and moving up the value chain for our customers. By utilizing our design, engineering, manufacturing and project management capabilities, we are providing both unique and comprehensive solutions to our customers," added Matt.

The company continues to explore acquisition opportunities that provide a strategic advantage, have scalability within the company and provide a reasonable return on investment.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Excluding the pre-tax gain of $7 million on the sale of certain real estate in the first quarter of 2018, operating profit of $48.5 million was up 30 percent and net earnings of $35.5 million was up 28 percent

EBITDA of $65.9 million, up 25 percent

Net sales of $1.02 billion represented a 2 percent increase

Unit sales accounted for 7 percent of the company's gross sales growth; organic sales contributed 4 percent of the growth while acquisitions added 3 percent. Lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 5 percent.

New product sales were $99.9 million, up 8 percent

By market, the Company reported the following first-quarter results.

Retail

$357.5 million in gross sales, down 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018. A unit sales increase of 3 percent was offset by selling prices that were 6 percent lower. Retail sales in the first quarter were adversely impacted by challenging weather in February that delayed building and renovation projects.

Industrial

$329.7 million in gross sales, up 15 percent over the first quarter of 2018. A unit sales increase of 16 percent was offset by lower selling prices of 1 percent. Organic growth contributed 6 percent of the unit sales increase; acquisitions contributed 10 percent.

Construction

$344.4 million in gross sales, down 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018, due to a 5 percent increase in unit sales and an 8 percent decrease in selling prices. Unit sales to commercial construction and residential construction customers rose 15 and 6 percent, respectively, while unit sales to manufactured housing customers fell 6 percent during the quarter. The decrease in manufactured housing sales is primarily attributable to a drop in shipment levels to several Gulf Coast states that experienced higher shipments in 2017 and early 2018 due to hurricane damage.

CONFERENCE CALL

Universal Forest Products will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547, and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 4478205. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through May 25, 2019, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-5367.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 1,015,125 100 % $ 993,857 100 % $ 1,015,125 100 % $ 993,857 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 860,858 84.8 862,968 86.8 860,858 84.8 862,968 86.8 GROSS PROFIT 154,267 15.2 130,889 13.2 154,267 15.2 130,889 13.2 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 105,317 10.4 93,335 9.4 105,317 10.4 93,335 9.4 FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS 626 0.1 (129 ) - 626 0.1 (129 ) - NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION OF ASSETS (122 ) - (6,534 ) (0.7 ) (122 ) - (6,534 ) (0.7 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 48,446 4.8 44,217 4.4 48,446 4.8 44,217 4.4 OTHER EXPENSE, NET 867 0.1 1,061 0.1 867 0.1 1,061 0.1 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,579 4.7 43,156 4.3 47,579 4.7 43,156 4.3 INCOME TAXES 11,577 1.1 9,574 1.0 11,577 1.1 9,574 1.0 NET EARNINGS 36,002 3.5 33,582 3.4 36,002 3.5 33,582 3.4 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (462 ) - (749 ) (0.1 ) (462 ) - (749 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 35,540 3.5 $ 32,833 3.3 $ 35,540 3.5 $ 32,833 3.3 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Quarter Period Year to Date Sales by Market Classification 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Retail $ 357,487 $ 370,402 -3 % $ 357,487 $ 370,402 -3 % Industrial 329,698 285,484 15 % 329,698 285,484 15 % Construction 344,420 355,781 -3 % 344,420 355,781 -3 % Total Gross Sales 1,031,605 1,011,667 2 % 1,031,605 1,011,667 2 % Sales Allowances (16,480 ) (17,810 ) 7 % (16,480 ) (17,810 ) 7 % Total Net Sales $ 1,015,125 $ 993,857 2 % $ 1,015,125 $ 993,857 2 % 2019 % of

Sales 2018 % of

Sales 2019 % of

Sales 2018 % of

Sales SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense $ 92,935 9.2 $ 84,269 8.5 $ 92,935 9.2 $ 84,269 8.5 Bonus Expense 12,382 1.2 9,066 0.9 12,382 1.2 9,066 0.9 Total SG&A $ 105,317 10.4 $ 93,335 9.4 $ 105,317 10.4 $ 93,335 9.4 SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense, as a Percentage of Gross Profit 60.2 % 64.4 % 60.2 % 64.4 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) MARCH 2019/2018 (In thousands) ASSETS 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,111 $ 25,326 Cash overdraft $ 18,732 $ 30,026 Restricted cash 1,024 32,425 Accounts payable 170,667 176,469 Investments 16,197 10,701 Accrued liabilities 130,985 106,209 Accounts receivable 444,111 430,251 Current portion of debt 185 425 Inventories 580,163 521,706 Other current assets 44,866 23,304 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,103,472 1,043,713 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 320,569 313,129 OTHER ASSETS 90,463 19,634 LONG-TERM DEBT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 271,297 254,546 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 266,428 261,327 PROPERTY, PLANT OTHER LIABILITIES 96,035 40,086 AND EQUIPMENT, NET 356,166 313,571 EQUITY 1,138,366 1,016,922 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,821,398 $ 1,631,464 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,821,398 $ 1,631,464

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2019/2018 (In thousands) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 36,002 $ 33,582 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 14,475 12,712 Amortization of intangibles 1,852 1,228 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 1,287 1,094 Deferred income taxes credit (742 ) (519 ) Unrealized gain on investments (1,348 ) - Net gain on disposition of assets (122 ) (6,534 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (100,716 ) (99,765 ) Inventories (23,649 ) (57,403 ) Accounts payable and cash overdraft 25,056 39,935 Accrued liabilities and other (7,924 ) (8,502 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (55,829 ) (84,172 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (15,883 ) (24,362 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 241 36,250 Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received - (8,787 ) Purchases of investments (449 ) (6,718 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 340 5,045 Other 200 (124 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15,551 ) 1,304 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 237,560 296,342 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (173,232 ) (179,429 ) Borrowings of debt - 1,376 Repayments of debt (3,029 ) (5,232 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 261 206 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (500 ) (775 ) Repurchase of common stock - (848 ) Other 9 (70 ) NET CASH FROM PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 61,069 111,570 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 248 233 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (10,063 ) 28,935 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 28,198 28,816 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 18,135 $ 57,751 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 27,316 $ 28,339 Restricted cash, beginning of period 882 477 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 28,198 $ 28,816 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,111 $ 25,326 Restricted cash, end of period 1,024 32,425 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,135 $ 57,751

EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings 36,002 33,582 36,002 33,582 Interest expense 2,460 1,778 2,460 1,778 Interest and investment income (1,593 ) (717 ) (1,593 ) (717 ) Net gain on disposition of assets (122 ) (6,534 ) (122 ) (6,534 ) Income taxes 11,577 9,574 11,577 9,574 Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements 1,287 1,094 1,287 1,094 Depreciation expense 14,475 12,712 14,475 12,712 Amortization of intangibles 1,852 1,228 1,852 1,228 EBITDA 65,938 52,717 65,938 52,717