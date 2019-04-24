Team, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. In conjunction with this release, Team, Inc. has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).



By Phone: Dial 1-888-699-2378 inside the U.S. or 1-847-852-4067 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through May 15 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 inside the U.S. or 404-537-3406 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 8076049#. By Webcast: The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team's website, www.teaminc.com under "Investor Relations". Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.



Headquartered near Houston, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is a leading provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining and installing high-temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline and other heavy industries. Team offers these services across over 200 locations and more than 20 countries throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com .

Contact:

Susan Ball

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

(281) 331-6154