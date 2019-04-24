Global Ship Lease Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter 2019 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 before the open of market trading.



What: First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast When: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 8458699

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 23, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 8458699 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under mainly long-term, fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 38 containerships ranging in size from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, nine of which are fuel efficient new-design wide beam vessels, with a total capacity of 200,615 TEU. The fleet's average age, weighted by TEU capacity, was 11.3 years as at March 31, 2019.

The average remaining term of the charters at March 31, 2019, including subsequent announcements, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438