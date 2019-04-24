Sterling Bancorp announces results for the first quarter of 2019; strong operating momentum with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.47 (as reported) and $0.50 (as adjusted), and significant progress in balance sheet transition strategy

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended March 31, 2019 vs. March 31, 2018

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 Change

% / bps 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 253,077 $ 255,103 0.8 % $ 262,568 $ 263,923 0.5 % Net income available to common 96,873 99,450 2.7 100,880 105,902 5.0 Diluted EPS available to common 0.43 0.47 9.3 0.45 0.50 11.1 Net interest margin3 3.54 % 3.48 % (6 ) 3.60 % 3.54 % (6 ) Return on average tangible common equity 16.55 16.00 (55 ) 17.24 17.04 (20 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.39 1.39 — 1.45 1.48 3 Operating efficiency ratio4 44.2 45.1 90 40.3 40.5 20

Net income available to common stockholders of $99.5 million (as reported) and $105.9 million (as adjusted).

Total commercial loans of $17.1 billion at March 31, 2019; growth of 16.1% over March 31, 2018.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.1% (as reported) and 40.5% (as adjusted).

Repurchased 8,002,595 common shares in the first quarter of 2019.

Tangible book value per common share1 of $11.92; growth of 11.6% over March 31, 2018.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended March 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Change

% / bps 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 265,346 $ 255,103 (3.9 )% $ 274,247 $ 263,923 (3.8 )% Net income available to common 112,501 99,450 (11.6 ) 116,458 105,902 (9.1 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.51 0.47 (7.8 ) 0.52 0.50 (3.8 ) Net interest margin3 3.48 % 3.48 % — 3.53 % 3.54 % 1 Return on average tangible common equity 17.56 16.00 (156 ) 18.17 17.04 (113 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.53 1.39 (14 ) 1.58 1.48 (10 ) Operating efficiency ratio4 41.4 45.1 370 38.0 40.5 250

Growth in commercial loan balances of $864.4 million over linked quarter; 21.6% annualized growth rate.

Acquired $497 million (par value) asset-based and equipment finance loan portfolio and origination platform.

Completed sale of $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans; realized a gain of $8.3 million.

As adjusted net interest margin remained stable at 3.54%; balance sheet transition and improving deposit environment is anticipated will result in margin expansion in 2019.

Adjusted operating expenses were $106.9 million1; continued rationalization of real estate and financial center network is anticipated will reduce expenses in 2019.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 4.

2. Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses.

3. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

4. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 4 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

1

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) (the "Company"), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $99.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $112.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2018, and net income available to common stockholders of $96.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

President's Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We started 2019 with strong operating momentum, executing several strategic actions in-line with our objective of creating a diversified commercial bank with superior levels of growth and profitability. In the first quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.9 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders was $0.50, representing growth of 5.0% and 11.1%, respectively, over the first quarter of 2018. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.48% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.04%.

"We made significant progress in our balance sheet transition strategy and generated strong commercial loan growth in the first quarter of 2019. Organically, we grew spot commercial loan balances by $392.5 million since December 31, 2018, which was offset by substantial run-off of residential mortgage loans of $155.9 million. We will remain disciplined on new loan originations and portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns. To that end, we completed the following actions during the quarter:

We sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans and realized a gain on sale of $8.3 million. We anticipate selling an additional $200 million in loans in the second quarter of 2019.

On February 28, 2019, we acquired $497 million (par value) of commercial loans and a national origination platform from Woodforest National Bank. These loans are complementary to our existing asset-based lending and equipment finance businesses and have a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.5%. Combined with our organic commercial loan volume, total commercial loans increased by $864.4 million relative to the prior quarter end.

We reduced our securities portfolio, shifting our proportion of securities to total earning assets closer to our long-term target of 20-22%. In total, we sold $738.8 million of securities with a yield of 2.72% and realized a loss on sale of $13.2 million.

"Our average total deposit balances have increased by $628.0 million since the first quarter of 2018. Total deposits were $21.2 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.88% in the first quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans remained stable at 3.16%. We anticipate that our loan portfolio transition, lower FHLB borrowing balances and improving deposit market competitive dynamics will result in higher tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans in 2019.

"We continue to focus on maintaining discipline and controls over operating expenses. Our adjusted operating expenses were $106.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, and are anticipated to decrease throughout 2019 as we further consolidate back-office locations, rationalize our financial network and reduce total FTE count. We are confident that our operating expenses will be lower in 2019 than in 2018.

"Our tangible common equity ratio was 8.87% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.21% at March 31, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $11.92, which represented an increase of 11.6% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the first quarter of 2019, we repurchased 8,002,595 common shares. We anticipate completing our approved stock repurchase program in the second quarter of 2019 and our Board of Directors has authorized an increase to our program of an additional 10 million shares.

"We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.

"Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on May 20, 2019 to holders of record as of May 6, 2019."

2

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company's GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, included the following items:

a pre-tax loss of $13.2 million on the sale of available for sale securities;

a pre-tax gain of $8.3 million on the sale of residential mortgage loans held for sale;

a pre-tax charge of $3.3 million related to the acquisition of the commercial loan portfolio and origination platform of Woodforest National Bank, which was related to professional fees, severance, retention, systems integration expense and facilities consolidation;

a gain of $46 thousand on the early extinguishment of $7.0 million of senior notes assumed in the Astoria Financial Corporation merger ( "Astoria" and the "Astoria Merger"); and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $242 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms "adjusted" or "excluding". See the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 17.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 281,346 $ 313,197 $ 309,400 10.0 % (1.2 )% Interest expense 46,976 70,326 73,894 57.3 5.1 Net interest income $ 234,370 $ 242,871 $ 235,506 0.5 (3.0 ) Accretion income on acquired loans $ 30,340 $ 27,016 $ 25,580 (15.7 )% (5.3 )% Yield on loans 4.85 % 5.07 % 5.17 % 32 10 Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.85 2.92 2.99 14 7 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.31 4.54 4.64 33 10 Cost of total deposits 0.47 0.77 0.88 41 11 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.59 0.97 1.09 50 12 Cost of borrowings 2.01 2.43 2.53 52 10 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.89 1.28 1.39 50 11 Tax equivalent net interest margin5 3.60 3.53 3.54 (6 ) 1 Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 19,635,900 $ 20,389,223 $ 20,412,274 4.0 % 0.1 % Average investment securities 6,602,175 6,685,989 6,334,694 (4.1 ) (5.3 ) Average total interest earning assets 26,833,922 27,710,655 27,414,224 2.2 (1.1 ) Average deposits and mortgage escrow 20,688,147 21,352,428 21,316,126 3.0 (0.2 )

5 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

3

First quarter 2019 compared with first quarter 2018

Net interest income was $235.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to an increase in average loans outstanding originated through our commercial banking teams and acquisitions, which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense paid to depositors and on borrowings. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin were the following:

The yield on loans was 5.17% compared to 4.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in yield on loans was mainly due to the change in portfolio composition, as we continued to add commercial loans while the proportion of lower yielding residential mortgage and multi-family loans decreased due to run-off and sales. Accretion income on acquired loans was $25.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Average commercial loans, which includes all commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) and acquisition development and construction loans, were $16.2 billion compared to $14.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.9 billion or 13.6%.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.99% compared to 2.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Average investment securities were $6.3 billion, or 23.1%, of average total interest earning assets for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $6.6 billion, or 24.6%, of average earning assets for the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019 we sold lower yielding securities as part of our balance sheet transition strategy.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets increased 33 basis points between the periods to 4.64%.

The cost of total deposits was 88 basis points and the cost of borrowings was 2.53%, compared to 47 basis points and 2.01%, respectively, for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to increases in market rates of interest. The cost of total deposits has also been impacted by the competitive environment in the Greater New York metropolitan area, as higher interest rates have been required to attract and retain higher balance commercial and consumer deposits.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 50 basis points to 1.39% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 0.89% for the first quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the increase in market interest rates and the competitive factors discussed above.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $351.7 million and average borrowings decreased $131.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. Total interest expense increased by $26.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% in the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2018

Net interest income declined $7.4 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to the loss of two days between the periods, a decline of $296.4 million in the average balance of interest-earning assets, higher interest expense paid on interest bearing liabilities and lower accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of the changes in net interest income compared to the linked quarter were the following:

The yield on loans was 5.17% compared to 5.07% for the linked quarter. The increase in the yield on loans was mainly driven by the change in composition of the loan portfolio as average residential loans declined by $457.1 million while average commercial loans increased by $496.2 million. The average balance of total portfolio loans increased by $23.1 million. Accretion income on acquired loans was $25.6 million, a decrease of $1.4 million relative to the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.99% compared to 2.92% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was related to the decline in average investment securities balances of $351.3 million, as we sold lower yielding securities.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.64% compared to 4.54% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits increased 11 basis points to 88 basis points and the total cost of borrowings increased 10 basis points to 2.53%, for the same reasons as discussed above.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $40.6 million and average borrowings decreased by $250.4 million relative to the linked quarter. Total interest expense increased by $3.6 million over the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% compared to 3.53% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.16% compared to 3.15% in the liked quarter. We anticipate that our loan portfolio transition, lower FHLB borrowing balances and improving deposit market dynamics will result in higher net interest margin in 2019.

4

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total non-interest income $ 18,707 $ 22,475 $ 19,597 4.8 % (12.8 )% Net (loss) on sale of securities (5,421 ) (4,886 ) (13,184 ) 143.2 169.8 Net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — 8,313 NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 24,128 $ 27,361 $ 24,468 1.4 (10.6 )

First quarter 2019 compared with first quarter 2018

Excluding net (loss) on sale of securities and net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans, adjusted non-interest income increased $340 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 to $24.5 million, compared to $24.1 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher loan commissions and fees and higher loan swap fees, which are included in other non-interest income. These increases were partially offset by a decline of $791 thousand in deposit service charges, which was mainly due to a client retention strategy executed for six months following the Astoria deposit systems conversion in August 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, we sold $738.8 million of available for sale securities and realized a loss of $13.2 million. The securities were sold as we execute our strategy of repositioning our balance sheet and interest earning assets to a more optimal mix.

In the first quarter of 2019, we sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans and realized a gain of $8.3 million.

First quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2018

Excluding net (loss) on sale of securities and net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans, adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $2.9 million from $27.4 million in the linked quarter to $24.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a seasonal decline in accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees of $1.1 million, as these businesses typically have peak volumes in the fourth quarter, and a decrease in loan swap fees, which are included in other non-interest income, of $1.0 million. Loan swap fees are usually connected to new loan originations, which may result in fluctuations in swap fee volume on a linked quarter basis based on loan origination volumes.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 54,680 $ 54,677 $ 55,990 2.4 % 2.4 % Stock-based compensation plans 2,854 3,679 5,123 79.5 39.2 Occupancy and office operations 17,460 16,579 16,535 (5.3 ) (0.3 ) Information technology 11,718 8,761 8,675 (26.0 ) (1.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 6,052 5,865 4,826 (20.3 ) (17.7 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 5,347 3,608 3,338 (37.6 ) (7.5 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 364 15 217 (40.4 ) 1,346.7 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 3,344 NM NM Other expenses 13,274 16,737 16,944 27.6 1.2 Total non-interest expense $ 111,749 $ 109,921 $ 114,992 2.9 4.6 Full time equivalent employees ("FTEs") at period end 2,016 1,907 1,855 (8.0 ) (2.7 ) Financial centers at period end 127 106 99 (22.0 ) (6.6 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 44.2 % 41.4 % 45.1 % (90 ) (370 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 40.3 38.0 40.5 (20 ) (250 )

First quarter 2019 compared with first quarter 2018

Total non-interest expense increased $3.2 million relative to the first quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

5

Compensation and benefits increased $1.3 million, as the composition of our employees has shifted to a higher proportion of commercial banking and relationship management personnel. Total FTEs declined to 1,855 from 2,016, which was mainly due to the completion of the Astoria Merger integration and ongoing financial center consolidation strategy, and was partially offset by additions in FTEs from acquisitions, commercial bankers and risk management personnel.

Occupancy and office operations decreased $925 thousand mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other locations acquired in the Astoria Merger. We have consolidated 28 financial centers and two back office locations over the past twelve months. We anticipate consolidating 10 additional financial centers over the balance of 2019 and are targeting a total count of 80 financial centers by mid-2020.

Information technology expense decreased $3.0 million, mainly due to the completion of the conversion of Astoria's legacy deposit systems in the third quarter of 2018.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased $1.2 million. The decrease is mainly due to the accelerated amortization of the core deposit intangible assets that were recorded in the Astoria Merger and other acquisitions.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $2.0 million to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance expense.

OREO, net, decreased $147 thousand to $217 thousand, compared to $364 thousand for the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, OREO, net, included gain on sale of $457 thousand, which was offset by $141 thousand of write-downs and $573 thousand of operating costs.

Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance was incurred in the first quarter of 2019 in connection with the commercial loan portfolio and origination platform acquisition from Woodforest National Bank. As the acquisition included personnel and facilities, we accounted for this transaction as a business combination.

Other expenses increased $3.7 million to $16.9 million, mainly due to an increase in defined benefit pension plan expense. We anticipate terminating the legacy Astoria defined benefit pension plan in late 2019 or 2020, once regulatory approvals are received.

First quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2018

Total non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $115.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $1.3 million and was $56.0 million. The increase was mainly due to an increase in payroll taxes and benefits expense. Total FTEs declined to 1,855 at March 31, 2019 from 1,907 at December 31, 2018.

Stock-based compensation plans increased $1.4 million and was $5.1 million. The increase was mainly due to higher expenses associated with the vesting of performance-based awards granted in February 2016, which had a three-year performance measurement period. The awards vested at 150% of the target amount granted.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased $1.0 million for the same reasons as discussed above.

Taxes

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 23.25%, 21.0% and 22.0%, respectively. Due to stock-based compensation activity in the periods, a discrete income tax item was recorded that reduced income tax expense in the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 by $380 thousand and $106 thousand, respectively.

6

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of March 31, 2019

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 30,468,780 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 (1.7 )% (4.5 )% Total portfolio loans, gross 19,939,245 19,218,530 19,908,473 (0.2 ) 3.6 Commercial & industrial ("C&I") loans 5,341,548 6,533,386 7,265,187 36.0 11.2 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,099,606 9,406,541 9,516,013 4.6 1.2 Acquisition, development and construction loans 262,591 267,754 290,875 10.8 8.6 Total commercial loans 14,703,745 16,207,681 17,072,075 16.1 5.3 Residential mortgage loans 4,883,452 2,705,226 2,549,284 (47.8 ) (5.8 ) Total deposits 20,623,233 21,214,148 21,225,639 2.9 0.1 Core deposits6 19,538,410 19,998,967 20,160,733 3.2 0.8 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,775,472 1,751,670 2,027,563 14.2 15.8 Investment securities 6,635,286 6,667,180 5,915,050 (10.9 ) (11.3 ) Total borrowings 4,927,594 5,214,183 3,633,480 (26.3 ) (30.3 ) Loans to deposits6 96.7 % 90.6 % 93.8 % (290 ) 320 Core deposits to total deposits 94.7 94.3 95.0 30 70 Investment securities to total assets 21.8 21.2 19.7 (210 ) (150 )

6 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposits accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of March 31, 2019 were the following:

C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 36.5% of total portfolio loans, commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 47.8%, consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 14.2%, and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 1.5% of total portfolio loans. At March 31, 2018, C&I loans represented 26.8% of total portfolio loans, commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 45.6%, consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 26.2%, and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 1.3% of total portfolio loans. We are making progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate (including multi-family) and acquisition, development and construction loans, increased by $864.4 million over the linked quarter and $2.4 billion since March 31, 2018.

Residential mortgage loans were $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and $4.9 billion at March 31, 2018. The decline was mainly due to repayments of loans acquired in the Astoria Merger and the reclassification of $1.6 billion in loans to loans held for sale at December 31, 2018, of which $1.3 billion were sold in the first quarter of 2019.

Total deposits at March 31, 2019 increased $11.5 million compared to December 31 and total deposits increased $602.4 million over March 31, 2018.

Core deposits at March 31, 2019 were $20.2 billion and increased $161.8 million compared to December 31, 2018 and $622.3 million over March 31, 2018.

Municipal deposits at March 31, 2019 were $2.0 billion, and increased $275.9 million relative to December 31, 2018 and $252.1 million relative to March 31, 2018.

Investment securities decreased by $720.2 million from March 31, 2018, and represented 19.7% of total assets at March 31, 2019. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, effective January 1, 2019, we transferred held-to-maturity securities with a fair value of $708,627 to available for sale. We sold securities with a book value of $751,935 to fund the commercial loan portfolio acquired from Woodforest National Bank, and to reduce lower yielding securities as a percentage of total assets.

Total borrowings at March 31, 2019 were $3.6 billion and declined $1.6 billion relative to December 31, 2018.

7

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,200 (21.5 )% (2.9 )% Net charge-offs 8,815 6,188 6,917 (21.5 ) 11.8 Allowance for loan losses 82,092 95,677 98,960 20.5 3.4 Non-performing loans 182,046 168,822 170,415 (6.4 ) 0.9 Loans 30 to 89 days past due 59,818 97,201 64,260 7.4 (33.9 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.14 % (4 ) 2 Special mention loans 101,904 113,180 128,054 25.7 13.1 Substandard loans 245,910 266,047 288,694 17.4 8.5 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.41 0.50 0.50 9 — Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 45.1 56.7 58.1 1,300 140

Provision for loan losses was $10.2 million and was $3.3 million in excess of net charge-offs of $6.9 million. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.50% of total loans and 58.1% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019. Strong organic commercial loan growth increased the total allowance for loan losses requirement. The commercial loan acquisition from Woodforest National Bank is subject to a purchase accounting fair value adjustment and as a result, did not increase the allowance for loan losses. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of the Company's loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans are recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.

Non-performing loans increased by $1.6 million to $170.4 million at March 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs remained stable at 14 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $32.9 million from the linked quarter, which was mainly due to loans that were in the process of renewal.

Special mention loans increased $14.9 million and substandard loans increased $22.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. At March 31, 2019, in the population of commercial loans acquired from Woodforest National Bank, there were $36.0 million of special mention loans and $6.6 million of substandard loans; as part of the acquisition agreement, certain of these loans include a credit loss share provision between us and Woodforest National Bank. In addition, two loans with an aggregate balance of $18.9 million transitioned from special mention at December 31, 2018 to substandard at March 31, 2019.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders' equity $ 4,273,755 $ 4,428,853 $ 4,419,223 3.4 % (0.2 )% Preferred stock 139,025 138,423 138,218 (0.6 ) (0.1 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,727,030 1,742,578 1,782,533 3.2 2.3 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,407,700 $ 2,547,852 $ 2,498,472 3.8 (1.9 ) Common shares outstanding 225,466,266 216,227,852 209,560,824 (7.1 ) (3.1 ) Book value per common share $ 18.34 $ 19.84 $ 20.43 11.4 3.0 Tangible book value per common share 7 10.68 11.78 11.92 11.6 1.2 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7 8.38 % 8.60 % 8.87 % 49 27 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.39 9.50 9.21 (18 ) (29 ) Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.00 9.94 9.58 (42 ) (36 ) 7See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 17.

Total stockholders' equity declined $9.6 million to $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $145.5 million compared to March 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million and an increase in the fair value of our available for sale investment securities of $59.3 million was offset by common dividends of $15.1 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $154.3 million.

8

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $40.0 million compared to December 31, 2018, which was mainly due to the commercial loan portfolio and origination platform acquisition from Woodforest National Bank as the transaction was recorded as a business combination.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 9.2 million and were 213.2 million and 213.5 million, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 were approximately 209.6 million. In the first quarter of 2019, we repurchased 8,002,595 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $19.28 per share, for total consideration of $154.3 million. On April 24, 2019, our board of directors approved an increase to the stock repurchase program of 10 million shares.

Tangible book value per common share was $11.92 at March 31, 2019, which represented an increase of 11.6% over a year ago and an increase of 1.2% over December 31, 2018.

Conference Call Information

Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (888) 220-8451, Conference ID #6223029. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp's current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp's actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of Sterling Bancorp's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

9

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,331 $ 438,110 $ 314,255 Investment securities 6,635,286 6,667,180 5,915,050 Loans held for sale 44,440 1,565,979 248,972 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 5,341,548 6,533,386 7,265,187 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,099,606 9,406,541 9,516,013 Acquisition, development and construction 262,591 267,754 290,875 Residential mortgage 4,883,452 2,705,226 2,549,284 Consumer 352,048 305,623 287,114 Total portfolio loans, gross 19,939,245 19,218,530 19,908,473 Allowance for loan losses (82,092 ) (95,677 ) (98,960 ) Total portfolio loans, net 19,857,153 19,122,853 19,809,513 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 354,832 369,690 298,455 Accrued interest receivable 102,129 107,111 115,764 Premises and equipment, net 318,267 264,194 262,744 Goodwill 1,579,891 1,613,033 1,657,814 Other intangibles 147,139 129,545 124,719 Bank owned life insurance 655,278 653,995 657,504 Other real estate owned 24,493 19,377 16,502 Other assets 385,541 432,240 535,315 Total assets $ 30,468,780 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 Liabilities: Deposits $ 20,623,233 $ 21,214,148 $ 21,225,639 FHLB borrowings 4,449,829 4,838,772 3,259,507 Other borrowings 26,850 21,338 27,020 Senior notes 278,144 181,130 173,952 Subordinated notes 172,771 172,943 173,001 Mortgage escrow funds 161,724 72,891 102,036 Other liabilities 482,474 453,232 576,229 Total liabilities 26,195,025 26,954,454 25,537,384 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 139,025 138,423 138,218 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,766,280 3,776,461 3,751,835 Treasury stock (51,102 ) (213,935 ) (355,357 ) Retained earnings 496,297 791,550 888,838 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (79,044 ) (65,945 ) (6,610 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,273,755 4,428,853 4,419,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,468,780 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 225,466,266 216,227,852 209,560,824 Book value per common share $ 18.34 $ 19.84 $ 20.43 Tangible book value per common share1 10.68 11.78 11.92 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 17.

10

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 234,615 $ 260,417 $ 260,295 Securities taxable 27,061 30,114 27,847 Securities non-taxable 15,312 15,104 14,857 Other earning assets 4,358 7,562 6,401 Total interest and dividend income 281,346 313,197 309,400 Interest expense: Deposits 24,206 41,450 45,995 Borrowings 22,770 28,876 27,899 Total interest expense 46,976 70,326 73,894 Net interest income 234,370 242,871 235,506 Provision for loan losses 13,000 10,500 10,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 221,370 232,371 225,306 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 7,003 6,511 6,212 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,360 6,480 5,423 Bank owned life insurance 3,614 4,060 3,641 Loan commissions and fees 3,406 4,066 3,838 Investment management fees 1,825 1,901 1,900 Net (loss) on sale of securities (5,421 ) (4,886 ) (13,184 ) Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — 8,313 Other 2,920 4,343 3,454 Total non-interest income 18,707 22,475 19,597 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 54,680 54,677 55,990 Stock-based compensation plans 2,854 3,679 5,123 Occupancy and office operations 17,460 16,579 16,535 Information technology 11,718 8,761 8,675 Amortization of intangible assets 6,052 5,865 4,826 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 5,347 3,608 3,338 Other real estate owned, net 364 15 217 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 3,344 Other 13,274 16,737 16,944 Total non-interest expense 111,749 109,921 114,992 Income before income tax expense 128,328 144,925 129,911 Income tax expense 29,456 30,434 28,474 Net income 98,872 114,491 101,437 Preferred stock dividend 1,999 1,990 1,989 Net income available to common stockholders $ 96,873 $ 112,501 $ 99,448 Weighted average common shares: Basic 224,730,686 222,319,682 213,157,090 Diluted 225,264,147 222,769,369 213,505,842 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.51 0.47 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07

11

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Total assets $ 30,468,780 $ 31,463,077 $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 Tangible assets 1 28,741,750 29,708,659 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 Securities available for sale 3,760,338 3,929,386 3,843,244 3,870,563 3,847,799 Securities held to maturity 2,874,948 2,859,860 2,842,728 2,796,617 2,067,251 Loans held for sale2 44,440 30,626 31,042 1,565,979 248,972 Portfolio loans 19,939,245 20,674,493 20,533,214 19,218,530 19,908,473 Goodwill 1,579,891 1,613,144 1,609,772 1,613,033 1,657,814 Other intangibles 147,139 141,274 135,409 129,545 124,719 Deposits 20,623,233 20,965,889 21,456,057 21,214,148 21,225,639 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,775,472 1,652,733 2,019,893 1,751,670 2,027,563 Borrowings 4,927,594 5,537,537 4,825,855 5,214,183 3,633,480 Stockholders' equity 4,273,755 4,352,735 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 Tangible common equity 1 2,407,700 2,459,489 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,018,289 30,994,904 31,036,026 30,925,281 30,742,943 Tangible assets 1 28,287,337 29,237,608 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,028,849 9,100,098 9,170,117 9,341,579 9,385,420 Acquisition, development and construction 267,638 247,500 252,710 279,793 284,299 Commercial and industrial: Traditional commercial and industrial 1,933,323 2,026,313 2,037,195 2,150,644 2,418,027 Asset-based lending3 781,392 778,708 820,060 812,903 876,218 Payroll finance3 229,920 219,545 223,636 223,061 197,809 Warehouse lending3 495,133 731,385 857,280 690,277 710,776 Factored receivables3 217,865 224,159 220,808 267,986 250,426 Equipment financing3 689,493 1,140,803 1,158,945 1,147,269 1,245,051 Public sector finance3 653,344 725,675 784,260 828,153 869,829 Total commercial and industrial 5,000,470 5,846,588 6,102,184 6,120,293 6,568,136 Residential mortgage 4,977,191 4,801,595 4,531,922 4,336,083 3,878,991 Consumer 361,752 344,183 330,061 311,475 295,428 Loans, total4 19,635,900 20,339,964 20,386,994 20,389,223 20,412,274 Securities (taxable) 3,997,542 4,130,949 4,193,910 4,133,456 3,833,690 Securities (non-taxable) 2,604,633 2,620,579 2,580,802 2,552,533 2,501,004 Other interest earning assets 595,847 665,888 638,227 635,443 667,256 Total earning assets 26,833,922 27,757,380 27,799,933 27,710,655 27,414,224 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 3,971,079 3,960,683 4,174,908 4,324,247 4,247,389 Interest bearing demand 3,941,749 4,024,972 4,286,278 4,082,526 4,334,266 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,917,624 2,916,755 2,678,662 2,535,098 2,460,247 Money market 7,393,335 7,337,904 7,404,208 7,880,331 7,776,501 Certificates of deposit 2,464,360 2,528,355 2,571,298 2,530,226 2,497,723 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 20,688,147 20,768,669 21,115,354 21,352,428 21,316,126 Borrowings 4,597,903 5,432,582 5,052,752 4,716,522 4,466,172 Stockholders' equity 4,243,897 4,305,928 4,397,823 4,426,118 4,415,449 Tangible common equity 1 2,373,794 2,409,674 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 17. 2 At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, balance of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.

12

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.50 0.52 0.51 0.47 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.45 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.50 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 18.34 18.69 19.07 19.84 20.43 Tangible book value per common share1 10.68 10.91 11.33 11.78 11.92 Shares of common stock o/s 225,466,266 225,470,254 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 224,730,686 225,084,232 225,088,511 222,319,682 213,157,090 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 225,264,147 225,621,856 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.45 % 1.50 % 1.44 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 9.26 10.46 10.61 10.08 9.13 Return on average tangible assets 1.39 1.54 1.59 1.53 1.39 Return on average tangible common equity 16.55 18.68 18.63 17.56 16.00 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.45 1.55 1.55 1.58 1.48 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 17.24 18.79 18.09 18.17 17.04 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 40.3 38.3 38.9 38.0 40.5 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 30,340 $ 28,010 $ 26,574 $ 27,016 $ 25,580 Yield on loans 4.85 % 5.01 % 5.01 % 5.07 % 5.17 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.85 2.88 2.87 2.92 2.99 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.31 4.47 4.47 4.54 4.64 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.59 0.68 0.84 0.97 1.09 Cost of total deposits 0.47 0.55 0.68 0.77 0.88 Cost of borrowings 2.01 2.23 2.29 2.43 2.53 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.89 1.06 1.17 1.28 1.39 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.42 3.41 3.30 3.26 3.25 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.54 3.56 3.48 3.48 3.48 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.60 3.62 3.54 3.53 3.54 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.39 % 9.32 % 9.68 % 9.50 % 9.21 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 10.00 9.84 10.10 9.94 9.58 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.23 13.71 14.23 13.55 13.13 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 15.51 14.94 15.50 14.06 14.41 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.38 8.28 8.65 8.60 8.87 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 281,346 $ 304,906 $ 309,025 $ 313,197 $ 309,400 Interest expense 46,976 58,690 65,076 70,326 73,894 Net interest income 234,370 246,216 243,949 242,871 235,506 Provision for loan losses 13,000 13,000 9,500 10,500 10,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 221,370 233,216 234,449 232,371 225,306 Non-interest income 18,707 37,868 24,145 22,475 19,597 Non-interest expense 111,749 124,928 111,773 109,921 114,992 Income before income tax expense 128,328 146,156 146,821 144,925 129,911 Income tax expense 29,456 31,915 27,171 30,434 28,474 Net income $ 98,872 $ 114,241 $ 119,650 $ 114,491 $ 101,437 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 17. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company's and Bank's regulatory reports.

13

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 77,907 $ 82,092 $ 86,026 $ 91,365 $ 95,677 Provision for loan losses 13,000 13,000 9,500 10,500 10,200 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional commercial & industrial (3,572 ) (1,831 ) (3,415 ) (452 ) (4,839 ) Asset-based lending — — — (4,936 ) — Payroll finance — (314 ) (2 ) (21 ) — Factored receivables (3 ) (160 ) (18 ) (23 ) (32 ) Equipment financing (4,199 ) (2,477 ) (829 ) (1,060 ) (1,249 ) Commercial real estate (1,353 ) (3,166 ) (359 ) (56 ) (17 ) Multi-family — — (168 ) (140 ) — Acquisition development & construction — (721 ) — — — Residential mortgage (39 ) (544 ) (114 ) (694 ) (1,085 ) Consumer (125 ) (491 ) (458 ) (335 ) (443 ) Total charge offs (9,291 ) (9,704 ) (5,363 ) (7,717 ) (7,665 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional commercial & industrial 214 225 235 404 139 Asset-based lending — 9 — — — Payroll finance 22 7 5 10 1 Factored receivables 3 2 2 7 121 Equipment financing 72 190 85 604 131 Commercial real estate 16 74 612 185 9 Multi-family 3 — 4 276 103 Residential mortgage 15 34 5 11 1 Consumer 131 97 254 32 243 Total recoveries 476 638 1,202 1,529 748 Net loan charge-offs (8,815 ) (9,066 ) (4,161 ) (6,188 ) (6,917 ) Balance, end of period $ 82,092 $ 86,026 $ 91,365 $ 95,677 $ 98,960 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans ("NPLs") non-accrual $ 181,745 $ 178,626 $ 177,876 $ 166,400 $ 166,746 NPLs still accruing 301 12,349 7,346 2,422 3,669 Total NPLs 182,046 190,975 185,222 168,822 170,415 Other real estate owned 24,493 20,264 22,735 19,377 16,502 Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 206,539 $ 211,239 $ 207,957 $ 188,199 $ 186,917 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 59,818 $ 73,441 $ 50,084 $ 97,201 $ 64,260 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.91 0.92 0.90 0.88 0.86 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68 0.67 0.67 0.60 0.62 Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 45.1 45.0 49.3 56.7 58.1 Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.41 0.42 0.44 0.50 0.50 Special mention loans $ 101,904 $ 119,718 $ 88,472 $ 113,180 $ 128,054 Substandard loans 245,910 251,840 280,358 266,047 288,694 Doubtful loans 968 856 2,219 59 — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.

14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,120,293 $ 82,992 5.38 % $ 6,568,136 $ 88,908 5.49 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,341,579 112,266 4.77 9,385,420 114,853 4.96 Acquisition, development and construction 279,793 4,377 6.21 284,299 4,341 6.19 Commercial loans 15,741,665 199,635 5.03 16,237,855 208,102 5.20 Consumer loans 311,475 4,794 6.11 295,428 4,096 5.62 Residential mortgage loans 4,336,083 55,989 5.16 3,878,991 48,095 4.96 Total gross loans 1 20,389,223 260,418 5.07 20,412,274 260,293 5.17 Securities taxable 4,133,456 30,114 2.89 3,833,690 27,847 2.95 Securities non-taxable 2,552,533 19,118 3.00 2,501,004 18,806 3.01 Interest earning deposits 291,460 1,063 1.45 331,954 1,501 1.83 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 343,983 6,499 7.50 335,302 4,900 5.93 Total securities and other earning assets 7,321,432 56,794 3.08 7,001,950 53,054 3.07 Total interest earning assets 27,710,655 317,212 4.54 27,414,224 313,347 4.64 Non-interest earning assets 3,214,626 3,328,719 Total assets $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,617,624 $ 11,513 0.69 % $ 6,794,513 $ 13,427 0.80 % Money market deposits 7,880,331 21,204 1.07 7,776,501 22,616 1.18 Certificates of deposit 2,530,226 8,733 1.37 2,497,723 9,952 1.62 Total interest bearing deposits 17,028,181 41,450 0.97 17,068,737 45,995 1.09 Senior notes 183,499 1,600 3.49 179,439 1,412 3.15 Other borrowings 4,360,118 24,921 2.27 4,113,770 24,132 2.38 Subordinated notes 172,905 2,355 5.45 172,963 2,355 5.45 Total borrowings 4,716,522 28,876 2.43 4,466,172 27,899 2.53 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,744,703 70,326 1.28 21,534,909 73,894 1.39 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,324,247 4,247,389 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 430,213 545,196 Total liabilities 26,499,163 26,327,494 Stockholders' equity 4,426,118 4,415,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 Net interest rate spread 3 3.26 % 3.25 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,965,952 $ 5,879,315 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 246,886 3.53 % 239,453 3.54 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (4,015 ) (3,949 ) Net interest income 242,871 235,504 Accretion income on acquired loans 27,016 25,580 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 219,870 3.15 % $ 213,873 3.16 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 127.4 % 127.3 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities

15



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 5,000,470 $ 60,873 4.94 % $ 6,568,136 $ 88,908 5.49 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,028,849 103,281 4.64 9,385,420 114,853 4.96 Acquisition, development and construction 267,638 3,671 5.56 284,299 4,341 6.19 Commercial loans 14,296,957 167,825 4.76 16,237,855 208,102 5.20 Consumer loans 361,752 4,411 4.95 295,428 4,096 5.62 Residential mortgage loans 4,977,191 62,379 5.01 3,878,991 48,095 4.96 Total gross loans 1 19,635,900 234,615 4.85 20,412,274 260,293 5.17 Securities taxable 3,997,542 27,061 2.75 3,833,690 27,847 2.95 Securities non-taxable 2,604,633 19,382 2.98 2,501,004 18,806 3.01 Interest earning deposits 305,270 828 1.10 331,954 1,501 1.83 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 290,577 3,530 4.93 335,302 4,900 5.93 Total securities and other earning assets 7,198,022 50,801 2.86 7,001,950 53,054 3.07 Total interest earning assets 26,833,922 285,416 4.31 27,414,224 313,347 4.64 Non-interest earning assets 3,184,367 3,328,719 Total assets $ 30,018,289 $ 30,742,943 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,859,373 $ 7,173 0.42 $ 6,794,513 $ 13,427 0.80 Money market deposits 7,393,335 10,912 0.60 7,776,501 22,616 1.18 Certificates of deposit 2,464,360 6,121 1.01 2,497,723 9,952 1.62 Total interest bearing deposits 16,717,068 24,206 0.59 17,068,737 45,995 1.09 Senior notes 278,181 2,740 3.94 179,439 1,412 3.15 Other borrowings 4,146,987 17,678 1.73 4,113,770 24,132 2.38 Subordinated notes 172,735 2,352 5.45 172,963 2,355 5.45 Total borrowings 4,597,903 22,770 2.01 4,466,172 27,899 2.53 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,314,971 46,976 0.89 21,534,909 73,894 1.39 Non-interest bearing deposits 3,971,079 4,247,389 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 488,342 545,196 Total liabilities 25,774,392 26,327,494 Stockholders' equity 4,243,897 4,415,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,018,289 $ 30,742,943 Net interest rate spread 3 3.42 % 3.25 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,518,951 $ 5,879,315 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 238,440 3.60 % 239,453 3.54 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (4,070 ) (3,949 ) Net interest income 234,370 235,504 Accretion income on acquired loans 30,340 25,580 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 208,100 3.15 % $ 213,873 3.16 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 125.9 % 127.3 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

16



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 19. As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2018﻿ 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018﻿ 3/31/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio1:

Total assets $ 30,468,780 $ 31,463,077 $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,727,030 ) (1,754,418 ) (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) Tangible assets 28,741,750 29,708,659 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 Stockholders' equity 4,273,755 4,352,735 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 Preferred stock (139,025 ) (138,828 ) (138,627 ) (138,423 ) (138,218 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,727,030 ) (1,754,418 ) (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity 2,407,700 2,459,489 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 Common stock outstanding at period end 225,466,266 225,470,254 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 Common stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 13.57 % 13.39 % 13.75 % 13.67 % 14.29 % Book value per common share $ 18.34 $ 18.69 $ 19.07 $ 19.84 $ 20.43 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.38 % 8.28 % 8.65 % 8.60 % 8.87 % Tangible book value per common share $ 10.68 $ 10.91 $ 11.33 $ 11.78 $ 11.92 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2: Average stockholders' equity $ 4,243,897 $ 4,305,928 $ 4,397,823 $ 4,426,118 $ 4,415,449 Average preferred stock (139,151 ) (138,958 ) (138,692 ) (138,523 ) (138,348 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,730,952 ) (1,757,296 ) (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity 2,373,794 2,409,674 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 Net income available to common 96,873 112,245 117,657 112,501 99,448 Net income, if annualized 392,874 450,213 466,791 446,335 403,317 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 16.55 % 18.68 % 18.63 % 17.56 % 16.00 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 18) $ 100,880 $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 Annualized adjusted net income 409,124 452,712 453,366 462,034 429,492 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.24 % 18.79 % 18.09 % 18.17 % 17.04 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 3: Average assets $ 30,018,289 $ 30,994,904 $ 31,036,026 $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,730,952 ) (1,757,296 ) (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) Average tangible assets 28,287,337 29,237,608 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 Net income available to common 96,873 112,245 117,657 112,501 99,448 Net income, if annualized 392,874 450,213 466,791 446,335 403,317 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.39 % 1.54 % 1.59 % 1.53 % 1.39 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 18) $ 100,880 $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 Annualized adjusted net income 409,124 452,712 453,366 462,034 429,492 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.45 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.58 % 1.48 %

17

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 19. As of and for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:

Net interest income $ 234,370 $ 246,216 $ 243,949 $ 242,871 $ 235,506 Non-interest income 18,707 37,868 24,145 22,475 19,597 Total revenue 253,077 284,084 268,094 265,346 255,103 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 4,070 4,094 4,052 4,015 3,949 Net loss on sale of securities 5,421 425 56 4,886 13,184 Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets — (11,797 ) — — — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — — — (8,313 ) Adjusted total revenue 262,568 276,806 272,202 274,247 263,923 Non-interest expense 111,749 124,928 111,773 109,921 114,992 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — (13,132 ) — — (3,344 ) Gain on extinguishment of borrowings — — — 172 46 Amortization of intangible assets (6,052 ) (5,865 ) (5,865 ) (5,865 ) (4,826 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 105,697 105,931 105,908 104,228 106,868 Reported operating efficiency ratio 44.2 % 44.0 % 41.7 % 41.4 % 45.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.3 38.3 38.9 38.0 40.5 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 128,328 $ 146,156 $ 146,821 $ 144,925 $ 129,911 Income tax expense 29,456 31,915 27,171 30,434 28,474 Net income (GAAP) 98,872 114,241 119,650 114,491 101,437 Adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 5,421 425 56 4,886 13,184 Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets — (11,797 ) — — — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — — — (8,313 ) (Gain) on extinguishment of debt — — — (172 ) (46 ) Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — 13,132 — — 3,344 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 295 295 295 295 242 Total pre-tax adjustments 5,716 2,055 351 5,009 8,411 Adjusted pre-tax income 134,044 148,211 147,172 149,934 138,322 Adjusted income tax expense (31,165 ) (33,347 ) (30,906 ) (31,486 ) (30,431 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 102,879 114,864 116,266 118,448 107,891 Preferred stock dividend 1,999 1,996 1,993 1,990 1,989 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 100,880 $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 Weighted average diluted shares 225,264,147 225,621,856 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.45 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.50

18

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company's Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.



1 Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

19