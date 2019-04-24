Aegion Corporation Announces Stephanie A. Cuskley as New Chair of the Aegion Corporation Board of Directors

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation ("Aegion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) announced that Aegion's Board of Directors appointed Stephanie A. Cuskley as Chair of the Aegion Board of Directors, effective April 24, 2019. Ms. Cuskley has been an Aegion Board member since 2005, most recently serving as the Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.



Ms. Cuskley said, "I am honored to be selected as the new Chair of the Aegion Board of Directors. I would also like to thank Al Woods for his 22 years of leadership at Aegion. His contributions have helped Aegion become a company focused on creating value for our stockholders, employees, customers and communities. I have great respect for the other Board members and Aegion's management team and look forward to working closely with them to deliver stronger results through innovation and operational excellence."

Ms. Cuskley will continue to serve as a voting member of the Board's Audit Committee and will serve as an ex officio member of the Board's Compensation Committee, Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and Strategic Planning and Finance Committee.

Ms. Cuskley has more than 30 years of diverse management, investment and leadership experience from both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Since late 2015, Ms. Cuskley has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, one of the largest foundations in the United States, granting over $260 million annually.

From 2009 until late 2015, Ms. Cuskley served as the Chief Executive Officer of the national nonprofit, NPower. Prior to NPower, Ms. Cuskley was an investment banker, most recently with JP Morgan Chase. Ms. Cuskley previously served on the Board of Directors of Avantair, Inc., a publicly-held company, until 2013.

In 2005, Ms. Cuskley was appointed by Michael Bloomberg to serve as a commissioner on the New York Mayor's Commission on Women's Issues. Ms. Cuskley earned her BA from the University of Toronto and holds an MBA from Cornell University.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)



Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/ .

Aegion®, Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.



(AEGN-GEN)

For more information, contact:



Katie Cason

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

636-530-8000