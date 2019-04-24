STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. ("STEP") intends to release its 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 before markets open and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on the same morning.



To access the conference call in North America, dial toll-free 1 (877) 375-3078 and enter the conference passcode 7153889, or ask for the "STEP Energy Services Conference Call".

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i2th52mv .

The conference call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the end of the call at 1 (855) 859-2056 and entering passcode 7153889. It will remain available until May 15, 2019.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP's website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP's combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP's service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP's track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.