MARYGROVE HOSTS NATIONAL BOOK AWARD WINNER ELIZABETH ACEVEDO FOR FREE PUBLIC READING ON APRIL 26, 2019

Detroit, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygrove College announces New York Times best-selling author and spoken word poet Elizabeth Acevedo as the featured guest at its 2019 Bauder Contemporary American Authors Lecture on Friday, April 26, 2019. The 8 p.m. lecture and book signing are free of charge and open to the public.





"On its own, Elizabeth Acevedo's work is vivid, powerful, and poignant – but when read aloud and performed by the author, the words actually seem to rise from the page," said Marygrove College President Dr. Elizabeth Burns. "Audiences are sure to be moved by our 31st Contemporary American Author."

Acevedo is the first Latina to win the National Book Award in 2018. She is author of the novel THE POET X, which won the 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for fiction and Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths, a collection of folkloric poems centered on the experiences of a first-generation American woman.

She is a National Slam Champion and her poems have been published or are forthcoming in Poetry, Puerto Del Sol, Callaloo, The Notre Dame Review, and others. Acevedo is a Cave Canem Fellow, Cantomundo Fellow, and participant in the Callaloo Writer's Workshop. Slam poetry, the style of poetry Ms. Acevedo is known for, is a genre in which poets recite original poetry, combining elements of theater, storytelling and other kinds of performance.

To attend Dinner with the Author, contact Shaun Nethercott at 313-927-1372 or snethercott@marygrove.edu. You may also visit: https://www.marygrove.edu/caals.

Established in the city of Detroit in 1927, Marygrove College is an independent Catholic graduate college sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) and guided by the values of human dignity; community; social justice; ecological justice; excellence; innovation; and diversity. The campus is situated on 53 wooded acres at 8425 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221. Visit www.marygrove.edu.

