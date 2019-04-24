ISC® to Release 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 and Hold Its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2019

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") advises that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close. ISC's Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca .



An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events . The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The Meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 am MDT) and a live audio webcast will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events . Information related to the Meeting can be found in ISC's Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports . ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 am MDT) on Monday, May 13, 2019.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca