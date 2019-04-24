Covetrus Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

PORTLAND, Maine, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:45 PM Eastern Time, during which Benjamin Shaw, president and chief executive officer, and Christine T. Komola, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the first quarter financial results.



To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page on the Covetrus website, https://www.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations . An archived edition of the first quarter earnings conference call will also be posted on our website later that same day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 7556207. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through May 23, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay confirmation code is 7556207.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We're bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,000 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/.

Contacts