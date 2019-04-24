Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Announce First Quarter 2019 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, will release its first quarter 2019 operating results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close, on the investor relations section of TRHC's website at ir.trhc.com with a conference call hosted by Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams to follow at 6:00 p.m. ET.



Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers, and referencing participant code 8777157 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC's website (ir.trhc.com) and an audio file of the call will also be archived and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.trhc.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 8777157.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit: TRHC.com.

