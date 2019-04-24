Sauce Labs Accelerates Shift-Left Testing with Acquisition of Screener, General Availability of Sauce Headless

Acquisition adds visual end-to-end and component testing capabilities as company continues portfolio evolution



General availability of headless solution enables fast and affordable early pipeline testing to increase developer productivity

Combination of visual component and headless testing empowers organizations to shift testing left to speed app delivery and ensure flawless user experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc., provider of the world's most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today at SauceCon announced the acquisition of Screener , a leading provider of automated visual testing solutions, as the company continues to evolve to include non-functional testing alongside functional testing to deliver a more comprehensive experience to customers. Screener enables organizations to test their UI across multiple browsers, devices and operating systems to automatically detect visual regressions and spot inconsistencies, ensuring users have the right visual experience regardless of how they view an application.

"As digital leaders increasingly look to deliver apps that are fast, visually appealing, and functionally flawless, their continuous testing needs have evolved to include functional, performance, and visual testing," said Charles Ramsey, CEO, Sauce Labs. "With the acquisition of Screener, Sauce Labs can now deliver on all three, and empower organizations to shift testing left to support their continuous integration and continuous delivery efforts. We're thrilled to add Screener to the Sauce Labs family, and we look forward to integrating its many capabilities into our continuous testing platform."

Sauce Labs today also announced the general availability of Sauce Headless, a first-of-its-kind offering that provides cloud-based headless browser testing on containers to facilitate fast and affordable early pipeline testing. Shifting left is quickly becoming the most important strategy development teams can employ to more effectively implement continuous testing throughout the rapidly evolving software delivery cycle. On the heels of the recently announced Sauce Performance, the acquisition of Screener and availability of Sauce Headless further establishes Sauce Labs as the leading provider of solutions to help developers shift both functional and non-functional testing as far left as possible.

Shifting Visual Testing Left

Many organizations are required to implement visual testing alongside functional and performance testing, and have historically used separate solutions to do so. Adding to this complexity, most visual testing solutions lack the integration points into the DevOps workflow necessary to truly support a shift-left testing strategy. Therefore, most organizations are not effectively testing visual components at the front end of the development process.

With the acquisition of Screener, Sauce Labs can now tightly integrate visual testing into functional testing workflows, enabling users to deploy both visual and functional testing without sacrificing the convenience and simplicity of working with a single vendor. In addition, Screener's front-end visual component testing solution enables developers to test individual UI components to get the fast feedback they need in the early stages of the development cycle.

"As more code and complexity shifts to the front-end of the development process, visual component testing is quickly becoming a critical part of any comprehensive shift-left testing strategy," said Loyal Chow, Founder, Screener. "We're honored to join the Sauce Labs family and we're eager to work with their world-class development team to continue delivering the solutions customers need to ensure a flawless visual experience for their users."

End-to-End Plus Front-end Component

For any organization with a digital presence, the visual accuracy of an application has a meaningful impact on how customers interact with their business. With solutions for both end-to-end visual testing as well as front-end visual component testing, Screener enables users to:

Build and run their own visual tests

Automate test flows in minutes

Use DOM snapshots to identify the differences in an app by looking at both visual and programmatic data

Ignore areas based on element identification

Store baselines and seamlessly manage entire test lifecycle in the cloud

"As a leader in 3D design, engineering and construction management software, our business depends on delivering high-quality web and mobile applications to customers who rely on our software to support their business growth," said Zohar Liran, Sr. Software Development Manager, BIM 360, Autodesk. "As a long-time customer of both Sauce Labs and Screener, we know full-well the value that comes from conducting both functional and visual testing to uncover issues early in the delivery pipeline. We're excited to see how Screener's solutions continue to evolve as part of Sauce Labs, and we look forward to the simplicity of working with a single vendor for both our functional and visual testing needs."

Early Pipeline Testing with Sauce Headless

An industry-first offering that supports shift-left functional testing, Sauce Headless enables development teams to get fast feedback on code and increase build efficiency by running atomic tests early in the delivery pipeline. It leverages headless Chrome and Firefox browsers on Linux in a container-based infrastructure so development teams can identify issues early and keep the pipeline moving by testing on every commit. By blending headless testing for quick feedback with cross-browser testing for full platform compatibility testing and debugging, organizations benefit from a single, unified testing experience that can scale instantly while reducing the time and resources needed to support and maintain their test infrastructure.

Sauce Headless is available now. For more information, visit the Sauce Headless landing page .

To learn more about Screener, go here .

