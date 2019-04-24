GitLab Software Development Lifecycle Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP Contract

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab , the single application for the software development lifecycle, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to help federal, state and education IT teams accelerate their code delivery processes. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as GitLab's master government dealer and distributor, making the company's industry-leading product available to the public sector via Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) Contract, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing vehicles.



"By partnering with Carahsoft, GitLab is looking forward to helping public sector agencies deliver code to production quickly and securely," said Paul Almeida, Director, Public Sector Sales at GitLab. "By working closely with public sector organizations, GitLab hopes to help streamline code delivery for government agencies. GitLab's enterprise-grade source code management, code review, continuous integration, continuous delivery, application security and application monitoring tools remove traditional roadblocks to collaboration and accelerate the development process."

Carahsoft and GitLab's partnership makes GitLab's proven software development application available to help federal, state and education IT teams optimize code development and delivery, helping public sector agencies ship code quickly and securely. GitLab is a single application for the entire software development lifecycle. From project planning and source code management to CI/CD and monitoring, GitLab has optimized organizations' software development lifecycles and improved turnaround time by 200%.

GitLab helps software development teams collaborate and work from a single conversation on a single application, instead of managing multiple threads across disparate tools. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, enabling government IT teams to collaborate reduce cycle time and focus exclusively on building software that empowers their missions.

"Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to empowering the Public Sector with the tools to support their software development needs," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Carahsoft. "As agency missions evolve and their technology stacks modernize, they require tools that allow them to accelerate the time to value in their application development process. In offering GitLab, we look forward to solving the public sector's challenges of tomorrow by centralizing the entire development lifecycle and shortening the time to market of new software."

GitLab's solutions are available via Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA cooperative purchasing vehicles. For more information, contact the GitLab team at Carahsoft at (877) 742-8468 or GitLab@Carahsoft.com .

About GitLab

GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time and focus exclusively on building great software quickly. Built on open source, GitLab leverages the community contributions of thousands of developers and millions of users to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprise organizations, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software at new speeds.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver GitLab, Red Hat, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government.