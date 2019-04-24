2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Robby Wells to Speak at the Atlanta Sheraton on Friday April 26 at 7:00 pm

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE —The Robby Wells Campaign proudly announces that, after being named one of sixteen major Democratic Presidential Candidates in 2020 by Time Magazine , Robby Wells will return home to Atlanta, GA. The Georgia native has made it a priority to engage with large crowds that represent the diversity in our growing America.



RW Press April 24





Wells has made it no secret that he believes President Trump has marginalized a good portion of the population and intends to correct the course with his agenda which will be shared at Friday's event. Wells has been gaining momentum meeting with people throughout the nation as he continues an aggressive grass roots campaign that started at the beginning of this year.

Mr. Wells will be making a major announcement regarding his campaign (https://riseupwithrobby.com/) at the Atlanta Sheraton, 165 Courtland Street NE, less than a mile from the CNN Center.

"I am looking forward to being back in my home state and sharing my unique campaign platform with the people of Atlanta." - Robby Wells

The campaign website can be viewed at riseupwithrobby.com. For media inquiries and interview requests, contact Aaron Lyles - National Campaign Manager at robby@riseupwithrobby.com or by phone at 202-770-5417.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee945b00-d59c-402e-8421-bdf7d0293580



