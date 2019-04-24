NewLink Genetics to Host Its First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 8, 2019

AMES, Iowa, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) today announced it will host its first quarter 2019 conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide an update of its clinical development activities. There will also be a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international). The conference call will be webcast live and a link can be accessed through the NewLink Genetics website at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/df4rgjiz . A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 8457627.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing novel oncology product candidates to improve the lives of patients with cancer. NewLink Genetics' IDO pathway inhibitors, indoximod and its prodrug, NLG802, are immuno-oncology drug candidates designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat cancer. NewLink Genetics' drug candidate, NLG207, is a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, camptothecin, under development to combat refractory malignancies. For more information, please visit www.NewLinkGenetics.com and follow us on Twitter @NLNKGenetics .

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Director of Investor Relations

NewLink Genetics

515-598-2555

lmiller@linkp.com

Source: NewLink Genetics Corporation