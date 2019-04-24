Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: TELUS Pitch, Canada's largest small business contest returns in 2019 with celebrity launch event

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with celebrity Canadian investor and lead judge, Arlene Dickinson, TELUS officially kicks off TELUS Pitch 2019, Canada's largest small business contest, at a media event in downtown Toronto. Announcements will be made around new prize categories in addition to the grand prize of $100,000 cash; and TELUS will unveil a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter the contest onsite.



Arlene Dickinson, as well as TELUS' executives Suzanne Trusdale and Roi Ross, will be available to entrepreneurs at the event to provide quick pitch tips to those small business owners who wish to take a shot at delivering their 60-second "elevator pitch" live to enter the contest.

TELUS Pitch launch event details:

What: Fireside chat - Suzanne Trusdale and CBC's Dragons' Den, Arlene Dickinson Announcement - 2019 TELUS Pitch contest details Live 60-second "elevator pitch" opportunity for onsite entrepreneur contest entry Media interviews and photo opportunities Who: Arlene Dickinson, lead judge, TELUS Pitch Suzanne Trusdale, vice president, Small Business Solutions, TELUS Roi Ross, vice president, Small Business Mobility Solutions, TELUS When: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:30 a.m. Welcome and networking 10:15 a.m. Opening remarks, Roi Ross 10:20 a.m. Fireside chat, Suzanne Trusdale and Arlene Dickinson 10:40 a.m. Live elevator pitch opportunity 11:00 a.m. Photo and interview opportunity 11:30 a.m. Event concludes Where: Workhaus Commerce Court 30 Wellington St West, 5th floor Toronto, ON

Interview, photo and filming opportunities will be available onsite. Cameras welcome. Refreshments will be served.



About TELUS

About TELUS TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, with $14.4 billion of annual revenue and 13.4 million subscriber connections, including 9.2 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $650 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 1.21 million days of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and five International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed $72 million in support of 7,000 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit: telus.com.

For more information:

Erica Savalaggio

Account Executive, Public Relations

Eighty-Eight

erica@eightyeightagency.com

416-944-2722