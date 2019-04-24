iManage to Lead Sessions on Transforming How Legal Departments Work at 2019 ACC Xchange
CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The 2019 Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Xchange combines ACC's Mid-Year Meeting and Legal Operations Conference into one powerful event delivering essential training, crucial information and valuable peer-networking for in-house counsel and legal operations professionals.
|iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth #24:
|• iManage Work 10 – The leading document and email management system for today's modern professional.
|• iManage RAVN – Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.
|• iManage Threat Manager, iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Records Manager – Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data.
|• iManage Cloud – Most widely adopted Work Product Management solution delivered with unparalleled security and industry-leading uptime and performance.
|SPEAKING SESSIONS:
|• How Has Your Law Department Used Artificial Intelligence? Roundtable discussion facilitated by iManage
Monday, April 29, 12:45-1:30pm at Table 3
|• How Modern Document Management Enables Legal Department Transformation – This panel session will showcase industry leading corporate legal department document management implementation journeys and detail how innovations in user-centric design and smart features drives user adoption and overall project success.
Monday, April 29, 2:45-4:00pm in Grand Ballroom G: Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage
|• See Modern Document Management in Action – This TechTalk will detail how a modern document management system helps legal departments work smarter and safer.
Tuesday, April 30, 12:35-12:55pm in Directors Row 2
|WHERE:
|Hilton Minneapolis
1001 Marquette Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55403
|WHEN:
|Sunday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|CONTACT:
|To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at booth #24.
About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.
