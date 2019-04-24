GameStop Appoints Raul Fernandez and Lizabeth Dunn to Board of Directors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) today announced that it has appointed two new independent directors to its board – Raul Fernandez and Lizabeth Dunn. Raul, age 52, brings more than 20 years of executive experience in scaling innovation and rapid growth in the sports and entertainment and technology industries. Lizabeth, age 45, brings more than 20 years of consumer products, brand strategy and retail industry expertise to GameStop.



The appointments of Raul and Lizabeth were made pursuant to the company's previously announced cooperation agreement with Permit Capital Enterprise Fund, L.P. (Permit Capital) and Hestia Capital Partners L.P. (Hestia Capital). Under the terms of the agreement, the company agreed to appoint a new independent director from among a group of candidates identified by Permit Capital and Hestia Capital to its board of directors, and Lizabeth is their nominee and joins the nominating and corporate governance and the compensation committees. GameStop also agreed to nominate an additional independent director and Raul is the company's nominee and joins the audit committee.

Dan DeMatteo, executive chairman, stated, "We welcome our two new independent directors to the GameStop board. We are confident Raul and Liz will be valuable assets to GameStop as we continue positioning the Company for the future. We look forward to leveraging their expertise across our organization and remain focused on aggressively pursuing innovative opportunities that create meaningful experiences for our customers and drive value for shareholders."

Raul serves as Vice Chairman and Owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a private partnership that co-owns the NBA's Washington Wizards, the NHL's 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, Team Liquid eSports and Wizards District Gaming NBA 2K, as well as co-owns and operates Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He also serves as Special Advisor and Limited Partner to General Atlantic Partners, a growth equity firm with more than $31 billion under management. He previously served in several leadership roles at various technology companies, including as Chairman and CEO for ObjectVideo, a leading developer of intelligent video surveillance software. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Maryland and is an active philanthropist, focusing his energy primarily on education reform in the D.C. region.

Lizabeth is the Founder and CEO of Pro4ma Inc, an information technology services consulting firm that provides cloud-based data forecasting and predictive analytics tools to retailers. She also is the Founder and CEO of Talmage Advisers, a retail and branded consumer products consulting firm that provides a full range of services across brand strategy, pricing analysis, financial benchmarking and transactional due diligence. Prior to founding these firms, Lizabeth served in various consulting and financial analyst roles for leading financial firms and retail organizations, including Macquarie Group, FBR, Thomas Weisel, Prudential Equity Group, Bear Stearns, Gap Inc. and Liz Claiborne. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Spelman College.

Raul and Lizabeth will stand for election at GameStop's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and, following the 2019 Annual Meeting, the GameStop board will comprise 11 directors, nine of whom are independent.

