LifeVantage receives "Best Places to Work" honor for third year running

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was recently named one of the "Best Places to Work" in the direct selling industry. The company – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the direct selling industry this year – is one of just five three-time honorees and 12 companies overall to be recognized.



"Receiving this distinction is a nice honor. Receiving it three straight years really puts us in rarified air," said LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen. "It's a real barometer for how our employees feel about us as a company – and that's one of the highest compliments we can be paid."

Direct Selling News partnered with Quantum Workplace – an HR technology company that has been collecting Best Places to Work data for more than a decade across nearly every industry sector – to measure, analyze and, ultimately determine the industry's best places to work.

Employees of nominated companies were asked to complete an online survey designed, in particular, to measure workplace engagement – a measure of employee connectedness and commitment that has been linked to better employee retention, higher productivity, and more profit.

Several commonalities were identified as contributing to higher engagement levels in the 2019 study, including personal and professional development, employee recognition, trust, onboarding, work friendships, and employee feedback.

Employee engagement has been a longstanding focus for LifeVantage. The company – independent of the Best Places to Work survey – conducts an annual engagement survey, the data from which is reviewed with each department. The company's philosophy is that there is a strong correlation between high performance organizations and the level of engagement of its employees.

"A lot of companies talk about employee engagement," Jensen said. "At LifeVantage, our focus is to quantify it and, more importantly, build on and improve it each year, and I think that's one of the things that helps set us apart as a company."

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The company is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience® Beauty and Hair Care Systems; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates", "look forward to", "goal", "may be", and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth and projected success in certain markets. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

Chris Taylor

Director of Communications, LifeVantage

(801) 432-9170

chtaylor@lifevantage.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

Managing Director, ICR

(617) 956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com