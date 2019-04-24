Shockwave Medical to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2019 after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 964-4484 for domestic callers or (630) 652-5940 for international callers, using conference ID: 4835336. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through their differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as ‘Intravascular Lithotripsy.' For more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

