Surface Oncology Management to Present at the Solebury Trout Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Investor Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, will be participating and presenting a corporate update at the Solebury Trout Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Investor Day, hosted together with Davis Polk and BMO Capital Markets. The company will be closing the NASDAQ market as part of the conference on Thursday, April 25th.



Presentation details:

Event: Solebury Trout Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Investor Day

Date: Friday, April 26th

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Location: Davis Polk Offices, New York, NY

A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com/news-events/events .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

