Evrim acquires La Lola low sulphidation gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V:EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the La Lola gold-silver project in northern Sonora, Mexico. La Lola was identified and staked through Evrim's generative programs in 2018 and consolidated through third party agreements in 2019. The project is located along the northern Sierra Madre Gold Belt and contains a five by five kilometre low sulphidation vein field with historic workings.



Project Highlights

A large 6,309 hectare land package prospective for low sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization

The project contains the "La Barra" vein that extends for over five kilometres on the west side of the property and locally up to 40 metres wide

Reconnaissance sampling indicates high grade precious metals within the La Barra vein system with a 58.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold sample taken from a historic dump and a 424 g/t silver sample taken from hanging wall structures

The project has never seen any drilling or modern exploration

"La Lola is the latest addition to the Company's portfolio in the Rio Sonora Valley where Evrim has royalties on the Ermitaño deposit and Cumobabi project, a joint venture with Coeur Mining on the Sarape project, and the wholly owned Llano del Nogal project," commented Evrim's VP of Exploration and New Opportunities, Charles Funk. "Evrim recognizes this region as highly prospective for epithermal gold and silver discoveries, and our local experience and datasets help generate new opportunities for joint venture."

The La Lola project is located ten kilometres southeast of the town of Esqueda, north of Grupo Mexico's La Caridad copper mine, northeast of SilverCrest's Las Chispas deposit, and west of Oceanus Resources' El Tigre epithermal vein project. La Lola has road access and was historically mined for fluorite and manganese along the La Barra vein.

A systematic soil survey returned gold anomalies in soil of up to 43 parts per billion ("ppb") gold along the La Barra vein (ranging from <5 to 43 ppb) and up to 123 ppb gold (ranging from <5 to 123 ppb) in the eastern Adaena alteration zone. A large silver anomaly over 500 ppb silver occurs in the hanging wall to the La Barra vein. Pathfinder geochemistry and quartz textures indicate the shallow erosional level that has the potential to overlie a boiling zone bonanza target at depth.

Evrim is seeking a joint venture partner to advance the project.

Additional information and an introductory presentation on the project is available on Evrim's website: https://www.evrimresources.com/projects/seeking-partners/la-lola/

Qualified Person Statement

Evrim's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo. Vice President, Technical Services for the Company. Mr. Harris serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim is a precious and base metals project generator, with early stage exploration projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico, western Canada and portions of southwestern United States. We focus our expertise on identifying new early stage exploration targets which are later advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value and avoid stock dilution. Evrim's business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company's exploration expertise and existing projects.

