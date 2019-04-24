BioVie to Present at ThinkEquity Conference in NYC on May 2nd

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (OTCQB:BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, announced that Mr. Terren Peizer, the Company's Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to participate in the ThinkEquity Conference on May 2, 2019 in New York City. This event is dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level institutional and retail investors. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



Event details: BioVie will present a company overview and clinical trial update on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Following the event, a copy of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at:

www.biovieinc.com/investors .

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. is a clinical-stage company pursuing the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drug therapies. The Company is currently focused on developing and commercializing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), a novel approach to the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The Company began a mid-stage (Phase 2a) clinical trial of BIV201 at the McGuire Research Institute in Richmond, VA in 2017. As of April 2019, all six of the planned patients had been treated with BIV201 therapy and the results are being analyzed for presentation to the Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in the first half of 2019.

BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) is being investigated as a potential new therapy for patients suffering from ascites, hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), and other life-threatening complications of advanced liver cirrhosis caused by hepatitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and alcoholism. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, but is not available in the US or Japan. BIV201 has received Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of ascites and for HRS, has FDA Fast Track status, and US patent protection. For more information about BioVie, please visit our website: www.biovieinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause BioVie's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. BioVie has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are BioVie's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; and the risks that BioVie's compounds may experience delays or difficulties in commencing or successfully completing pre-clinical testing or clinical studies, or may not be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. BioVie cannot guarantee the effectiveness of its patents or Orphan drug designations. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in BioVie's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks described above and in BioVie's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect BioVie's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. BioVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.