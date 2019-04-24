Precision BioSciences Announces Presentations at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) ("Precision"), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, announced today its participation in several preclinical presentations and a Genome Editing Workshop presentation at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ("ASGCT") to be held in Washington, DC, April 29 - May 2, 2019.



Precision BioSciences Presentations :

Title: Genome Editing Workshop Presentation; Precision BioSciences Chief Scientific Officer Derek Jantz, Ph.D., will speak during the Corporate Review I session.

Session: 1:00-2:00 PM ET, Sunday, April 28 – Jefferson East

Title: A Gene Editing Approach to Eliminate Hepatitis B Virus In Vivo with an ARCUS Meganuclease Evolved to Prevent Off Target Cutting

Session: 5:00-6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, April 30 – Board no. 75

Title: Therapeutic Efficacy of ARCUS Meganuclease Gene Editing for Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa

Session: 10:15-10:30 AM ET, Thursday, May 2 – Jefferson

Presentations from Precision Collaborators :

Title: Gene Editing Approach to Disrupt Hydroxyacid Oxidase 1 for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Session: 10:30-10:45 AM ET, Thursday, May 2 – Heights Courtyard 3

Title: Reduction of Transthyretin Expression by AAV Gene Delivery of a Novel Endonuclease in Mice

Session: 11:00-11:15 AM ET, Thursday, May 2 – Heights Courtyard 3

Abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website .

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, "ARCUS." Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in or accessible through this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements related to our product pipeline and clinical development and manufacturing plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "target," "project," "predict," "contemplate," "potential," or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to become profitable; our ability to procure sufficient funding; our limited operating history; our ability to identify, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our dependence on our ARCUS technology; the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical or greenhouse studies and clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators' ability to identify, develop and commercialize product candidates; our or our collaborators' ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of future product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product candidate; the regulatory landscape that will apply to our and our collaborators' development of product candidates; our ability to achieve our anticipated operating efficiencies as we commence manufacturing operations at our new facility; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and any of our product candidates; the potential for off-target editing or other adverse events, undesirable side effects or unexpected characteristics associated with any of our product candidates; the success of our existing collaboration agreements; our ability to enter into new collaboration arrangements; public perception about genome editing technology and its applications; competition in the genome editing, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and agricultural biotechnology fields; potential manufacturing problems associated with any of our product candidates; potential liability lawsuits and penalties related to our technology, our product candidates; and our current and future relationships with third parties; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus filed with the SEC under Form 424(b) on March 28, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com