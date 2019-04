The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) will be held on 15 May 2019 at 17:00 (CEST) at Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger, Norway.

Notice of the annual general meeting is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment