Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2019 first quarter trading

Amsterdam, 24 April 2019 - Heineken Holding N.V. ((EURONEXT: HEIO, OTCQX:HKHHY) today publishes its trading update for the first quarter of 2019.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Beer volume +4.3% organically, with growth in all regions.

Heineken® volume +8.3% with double digit growth in Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe and the Americas.

HEINEKEN's outlook for 2019 remains unchanged.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

FIRST QUARTER VOLUME BREAKDOWN

Beer volume1

(in mhl or %) 1Q19 Total growth % Organic growth % 1Q18 Consolidated beer volume 52.7 4.4 4.3 50.5





Heineken® volume1

(in mhl or %) 1Q19 Organic

growth

% Heineken N.V. 8.9 8.3

Heineken® volume grew by 8.3%. The main markets contributing with double digit growth included Brazil, South Africa, Russia, China, the UK, Nigeria, Mexico, Romania and Germany.

1 Refer to the Definitions section for an explanation of organic growth and updated volume definitions.

REPORTED NET PROFIT OF HEINEKEN N.V.

Reported net profit of Heineken N.V. for the first three months of 2019 was €299 million (2018: €260 million).

TRANSLATIONAL CURRENCY UPDATE

Using spot rates as of 17 April 2019 for the remainder of this year, the calculated positive currency translational impact would be approximately €80 million at operating profit level (beia) and €50 million at net profit level (beia).

DEFINITIONS

Beer Volume

Beer volume produced and sold by consolidated companies.

Non-Beer Volume

Cider, soft drinks and other non-beer volume produced and sold by consolidated companies.

Third Party Products Volume

Volume of third party products (beer and non-beer) resold by consolidated companies.

Total Consolidated Volume

The sum of Beer Volume, Non-Beer Volume and Third Party Products Volume.

HEINEKEN or "the Group"

Heineken Holding N.V., Heineken N.V., its subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures and associates.

Organic Growth

Organic growth in volume excludes the effect of consolidation changes.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries.

