DALI-2 seminar at Lightfair International

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) will present a 90-minute seminar at next month's Lightfair International tradeshow entitled: "DALI-2: The global standard for smart, digital, lighting control in the IoT era."



The seminar is scheduled for 10:30-12:00 on Wednesday, May 22, and takes place in the LFI Live Lounge (Booth # 5455, Hall F).

DALI is a worldwide, standardized, digital lighting-control protocol, and DALI-2 is the latest version. The first part of the seminar will focus on the benefits of DALI, including a comparison with other approaches, and the new features offered by DALI-2. Scott Wade and Ronald Tol of DiiA will describe the DALI-2 certification program, its impact on interoperability, and its expansion to cover all product types, including controllers and input devices such as sensors. There will be time at the end of this section for questions.

The second part of the seminar will focus on intra-luminaire DALI. Mike O'Boyle will discuss ANSI's standardization work related to intra-luminaire DALI, which builds on specifications recently published by DiiA. Kevin Fitzmaurice will describe Georgia Power's extensive LED street-lighting project, explaining the benefits offered by intra-luminaire DALI in relation to inventory management, power-usage monitoring and maintenance. This section will end with a short panel discussion, and speakers will take questions from the audience.

Lightfair takes place on May 21–23, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA, USA. DiiA will exhibit at Booth # 5921, Hall F, and DiiA staff and technical experts will be on hand during the show to answer your questions. Please contact us if you would like to set up a meeting.

More information about the DALI-2 seminar, as well as a list of DiiA members exhibiting at Lightfair, can be found on our website: www. digitalilluminationinterface.org /lfi

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally-standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications and increased testing.

DiiA operates the DALI‑2 certification program, bringing the promise of significantly-improved interoperability compared with current DALI systems in the market. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

