Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Indivior PLC (INVVY) and Encourages INVVY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY) securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 24, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

