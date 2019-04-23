Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) on Behalf of Shareholders and Encourages AAC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Our investigation concerns whether AAC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 16, 2019, the company announced that certain financial statements for Fiscal Years 2017 and 2018 could no longer be relied upon. The company disclosed that these financial statements would be restated to reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue.

On this news, the AAC's share price fell by more than 18%, closing at $1.74 per share on April 16, 2019.

