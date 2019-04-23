Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 23, 2019 4:58pm   Comments
Share:

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Monday, April 29, 2019.  Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1074 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 466444.

Contacts: Craig G. Blunden                                Donavon P. Ternes
                Chairman and                                     President, Chief Operating Officer
                Chief Executive Officer                       and Chief Financial Officer

3756 Central Ave. 
Riverside, CA 92506
(951) 686-6060

Provident.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga