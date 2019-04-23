Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Monday, April 29, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1074 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 466444.



Contacts: Craig G. Blunden Donavon P. Ternes

Chairman and President, Chief Operating Officer

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

3756 Central Ave.

Riverside, CA 92506

(951) 686-6060