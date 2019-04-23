Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SB One Bancorp Reports Record Diluted EPS of $0.62 for the First Quarter 2019

Globe Newswire  
April 23, 2019 4:49pm   Comments
Share:

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ:SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 345.2%, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, increased 58.4%, as compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was 1.28%, an increase from 1.10%, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the same period last year was mainly attributable to continued double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ ("Enterprise") and an increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit of 39.3%.

The Company's net income increased to $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 54.3%, as compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $1.3 million and $119 thousand, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 was mainly attributable to continued double digit organic commercial loan growth and deposit growth, the merger with Enterprise and a $1.1 million increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit.

"I am very excited to report record earnings of $0.62 per share for the first quarter of 2019. We continued to build momentum for the year with strong double-digit growth in all of our key business lines. Even with a larger balance sheet, our loans and deposits continue to grow at a double-digit annualized rate, while our insurance agency grew its pretax profit by over 39%. This success along with the positive effects of the recent mergers has helped produce a 60% increase in net income over the prior year," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank. Mr. Labozzetta also stated, "We are now experiencing reduced deposit betas, which has resulted in a stabilized net interest margin and perhaps we can see some expansion moving forward."

"We are excited about the opening of our newest regional banking and lending center in Weehawken (Hudson County), NJ in May of 2019. We are already seeing positive momentum and growth in the market, which links well with the service areas of our most recent merger partner, Enterprise Bank," added Mr. Labozzetta.

Financial Performance
Net Income. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 345.2%, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, increased 58.4%, as compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 34.1%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth and a $776 thousand increase in non-interest income driven by insurance commissions and fees. Non-interest expenses increased $1.9 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.3 million, adjusted for merger-related expenses, for the same period in 2018. The changes were largely attributable to double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the growth of the Company resulting from the merger with Enterprise and an increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit of 39.3%.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.7 million, or 33.8%, to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $468.2 million, or 37.4%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $436.9 million, or 41.1%, driven by organic loan and deposit growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. The aforementioned was partly offset by a decrease in the net interest margin of 0.09% to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the effects of higher market rates on interest bearing liabilities costs, which increased 0.65 %, and was partially offset by an increase in earning asset yields, which grew 0.44% during the comparison period. The increase in interest earning asset yields was partially attributed to the addition of the Enterprise loan portfolio and the increase in purchase accounting loan accretion of $674.5 thousand to $934.4 thousand, $163.3 thousand from the Community Bank of Bergen County ("Community Bank") merger and $771.1 from the Enterprise merger, for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $259.9 thousand from the Community Bank merger, for the same period in 2018.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.1 million, or 26.7%, to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was driven by a 20.3% increase in average interest earning assets, principally due to an increase in loans receivable of 22.4%. Net interest margin increased 0.25% to 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 3.21 % for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $63 thousand, or 12.4%, to $571 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $508 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $776 thousand, or 27.2%, to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to an increase of $667 thousand, or 35.2%, in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency largely attributable to a $365 thousand increase in contingency commission income. In addition, bank owned life insurance and investment brokerage fee, increased $45 thousand and $34 thousand, respectively.

Non-interest Expense. The Company's non-interest expenses decreased $1.4 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Non-interest expenses, adjusted for merger-related expenses of $3.3 million, increased $1.9 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.3 million, for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, driven by growth in staff, inclusive of the addition of Enterprise employees resulting from the merger, and a bonus payment to employees for $255 thousand. Additionally, occupancy increased $177 thousand, fraud and check loss increased $166 thousand, and data processing increased $149 thousand. The growth in operating expenses was largely due to the merger with Enterprise and to support the Company's growth.

Income Tax Expense. The Company's income tax expenses increased $1.3 million, or 597.7% to $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 20.5%, as compared to 14.1% for the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Condition
At March 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $1.8 billion, an increase of $44.5 million, or 2.5%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $38.9 million, or 2.6%, to $1.5 billion. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had $62.3 million of commercial loan production, which was partly offset by $7.6 million in commercial loan payoffs.

The Company's total deposits increased $107.4 million, or 7.9%, to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $97.2 million, or 8.9%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $10.1 million, or 3.9%, at March 31, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018, respectively.

At March 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity was $189.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.21%, 12.09%, 12.70% and 12.09%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Asset and Credit Quality
The ratio of non-performing assets ("NPAs"), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 1.35% at March 31, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. NPAs exclude $3.0 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired ("PCI") loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank. NPAs decreased $891 thousand to $24.9 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans, excluding $3.0 million of PCI loans, decreased $112 thousand, or 0.54%, to $20.6 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 27.9%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018. The top 5 NPA's totaled $12.1 million at March 31, 2019, made up of 4 non-accrual loans totaling $10.8 million, or 52.6% of total non-accrual loans, and one foreclosed real estate property in the amount of $1.3 million acquired in the Enterprise merger. The top 5 NPA's totaled 48.5% of total NPAs at March 31, 2019.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $908 thousand to $3.2 million at March 31, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributed to the sale of three properties totaling $902 thousand. At March 31, 2019, the Company's foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $360 thousand per property.

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $415 thousand, or 4.7%, to $9.2 million, or 0.86% of its legacy loan portfolio, at March 31, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company's outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank portfolio of $197.7 million totaled $5.0 million at March 31, 2019. The Company's outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Enterprise portfolio of $259.7 million totaled $3.2 million at March 31, 2019. The Company's combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $17.3 million, or 1.13% of the overall loan portfolio, at March 31, 2019. The Company recorded $571 thousand in provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $508 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $163 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to $15 thousand in net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 44.6% at March 31, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 17 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America's Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker's Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements about the benefits of the mergers between SB One Bancorp and Community Bank and SB One Bancorp and Enterprise, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; and (ii) statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "assume," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp's efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp's assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP
Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO
Adriano Duarte, CFO
(p) 844-256-7328

 
SB ONE BANCORP
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
                                     
                    3/31/2019 VS.
    3/31/2019   12/31/2018   3/31/2018     12/31/2018   3/31/2018
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances                                 
Total securities   $ 196,081     $ 186,217     $ 179,635         5.3   %     9.2   %
Total loans     1,513,645       1,474,775       1,088,429         2.6   %     39.1   %
Allowance for loan losses     (9,190 )     (8,775 )     (7,828 )       4.7   %     17.4   %
Total assets     1,840,129       1,795,703       1,376,484         2.5   %     33.7   %
Total deposits     1,461,324       1,353,939       1,043,331         7.9   %     40.1   %
Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt     179,370       247,765       182,876         (27.6 ) %     (1.9 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     189,695       185,444       146,292         2.3   %     29.7   %
                                     
FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED:                                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a)   $ 14,666     $ 11,575     $ 10,962         26.7   %     33.8   %
Provision for loan losses     571       210       508         171.9   %     12.4   %
Total other income     3,633       2,493       2,857         45.7   %     27.2   %
Total other expenses     10,178       10,273       11,594         (0.9 ) %     (12.2 ) %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)     7,550       3,585       1,717         110.6   %     339.7   %
Provision for income taxes     1,500       991       215         51.4   %     597.7   %
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)     227       807       194         (71.9 ) %     17.0   %
Net income   $ 5,823     $ 1,787     $ 1,308         225.9   %     345.2   %
                                     
Net income per common share - Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.29     $ 0.17         113.8   %     266.9   %
Net income per common share - Diluted   $ 0.62     $ 0.29     $ 0.17         113.8   %     269.3   %
                                     
Return on average assets     1.28   %   0.53   % 0.39   %   139.3   %     226.9   %
Return on average equity     12.39   %   4.97   % 3.64   %   149.3   %     240.6   %
Efficiency ratio (b)     56.32   %   77.47   % 85.09   %   (27.3 ) %     (33.8 ) %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.46   %   3.55   % 3.56   %   (2.5 ) %     (2.8 ) %
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities     1.25       1.27       1.27         (1.5 ) %     (1.2 ) %
                                     
SHARE INFORMATION:                                     
Book value per common share   $ 20.03     $ 19.45     $ 18.43         3.0   %     8.7   %
Tangible book value per common share     16.93       16.36       15.12         3.5   %     12.0   %
Outstanding shares- period ending     9,470,730       9,532,943       7,929,613         (0.7 ) %     19.4   %
Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date)     9,460,118       7,921,269       7,791,736         19.4   %     21.4   %
                                     
CAPITAL RATIOS:                                     
Total equity to total assets     10.31   %   10.32   % 10.62   %   (0.1 ) %     (2.9 ) %
Leverage ratio (c)     10.21   %   12.06   % 10.90   %   (15.3 ) %     (6.3 ) %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.09   %   12.34   % 13.58   %   (2.0 ) %     (11.0 ) %
Total risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.70   %   12.94   % 14.33   %   (1.9 ) %     (11.4 ) %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)     12.09   %   12.34   % 13.58   %   (2.0 ) %     (11.0 ) %
                                     
ASSET QUALITY:                                     
Non-accrual loans (e)   $ 20,592     $ 20,704     $ 9,096         (0.5 ) %     126.4   %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing     -       -       -         -   %     -   %
Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d)     1,035       906       2,133         14.2   %     (51.5 ) %
Foreclosed real estate     3,241       4,149       3,546         (21.9 ) %     (8.6 ) %
Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 24,868     $ 25,759     $ 14,775         (3.5 ) %     68.3   %
                                     
Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e)   $ 21,136     $ 24,006     $ 34,361         (12.0 ) %     (38.5 ) %
Loans past due 30 to 89 days   $ 4,842     $ 3,787     $ 13,593         27.9   %     (64.4 ) %
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly)   $ 163     $ 30     $ 15         443.3   %     986.7   %
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized)     0.04   %   0.01   % 0.01   %   343.9   %     670.3   %
Non-accrual loans to total loans     1.36   %   1.40   % 0.84   %   (2.8 ) %     62.8   %
NPAs to total assets     1.35   %   1.43   % 1.07   %   (5.5 ) %     25.9   %
NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets     1.30   %   1.35   % 0.92   %   (4.3 ) %     41.0   %
Non-accrual loans to total assets     1.12   %   1.12   % 0.66   %   (0.3 ) %     69.4   %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans     44.63   %   43.51   % 86.06   %   2.6   %     (48.1 ) %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.61   %   0.60   % 0.72   %   2.0   %     (15.6 ) %
                                     
(a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income
(c) SB One Bank capital ratios
(d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms
(e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million


SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
         
ASSETS March 31, 2019     December 31, 2018
       
Cash and due from banks $ 12,509     $ 11,768
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   10,494       14,910
Cash and cash equivalents   23,003       26,678
         
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks   200       200
Securities available for sale, at fair value   192,050       182,139
Securities held to maturity   4,031       4,078
Other Bank Stock, at cost   9,347       11,764
         
Loans receivable, net of unearned income   1,513,645       1,474,775
Less: allowance for loan losses   9,190       8,775
Net loans receivable   1,504,455       1,466,000
         
Foreclosed real estate   3,241       4,149
Premises and equipment, net   19,459       19,215
Right-of-use assets, net   2,564       -
Accrued interest receivable   6,589       6,546
Goodwill and intangibles   29,344       29,446
Bank-owned life insurance   36,008       35,778
Other assets   9,838       9,710
         
Total Assets $ 1,840,129     $ 1,795,703
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing $ 269,949     $ 259,807
Interest bearing   1,191,375       1,094,132
Total Deposits   1,461,324       1,353,939
         
Borrowings   151,508       219,906
Lease liability   2,568       -
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   7,172       8,555
Subordinated debentures   27,862       27,859
         
Total Liabilities   1,650,434       1,610,259
         
Total Stockholders' Equity   189,695       185,444
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,840,129     $ 1,795,703

 

SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  3/31/2019   3/31/2018   12/31/2018
INTEREST INCOME           
           
Loans receivable, including fees $ 18,160   $ 11,900   $ 13,888
Securities:          
Taxable   1,175     736     1,031
Tax-exempt   448     381     472
Interest bearing deposits   49     30     30
Total Interest Income   19,832     13,047     15,421
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits   3,864     1,458     2,805
Borrowings   1,214     506     965
Junior subordinated debentures   315     315     317
Total Interest Expense   5,393     2,279     4,087
           
Net Interest Income   14,439     10,768     11,334
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   571     508     210
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   13,868     10,260     11,124
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service fees on deposit accounts   330     328     331
ATM and debit card fees   231     213     266
Bank owned life insurance   230     185     198
Insurance commissions and fees   2,562     1,895     1,379
Investment brokerage fees   56     22     12
Other   224     214     307
Total Other Income   3,633     2,857     2,493
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits   6,130     5,058     5,208
Occupancy, net   779     602     690
Data processing   940     791     911
Furniture and equipment   318     281     301
Advertising and promotion   132     56     99
Professional fees   462     329     410
Director fees   145     147     140
FDIC assessment   166     110     136
Insurance   30     95     28
Stationary and supplies   84     57     80
Merger-related expenses   -     3,293     1,460
Loan collection costs   120     61     52
Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate   65     207     96
Amortization of intangible assets   102     61     65
Other   705     446     597
Total Other Expenses   10,178     11,594     10,273
           
Income before Income Taxes   7,323     1,523     3,344
 INCOME TAX EXPENSE    1,500     215     991
Net Income  $ 5,823   $ 1,308   $ 2,353
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
           
Basic $ 0.62   $ 0.17   $ 0.29
Diluted $ 0.62   $ 0.17   $ 0.29

 

SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2019
   2018
    Average       Average    Average       Average 
     Balance    Interest   Rate (2)    Balance    Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 62,654     $ 675     4.37 %   $ 54,987     $ 575     4.24 %
Taxable     142,137       1,175     3.35 %     120,776       736     2.47 %
Total securities     204,791       1,850     3.66 %     175,763       1,311     3.03 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,500,604       18,160     4.91 %     1,063,727       11,900     4.54 %
Other interest-earning assets     14,691       49     1.35 %     12,397       30     0.98 %
Total earning assets     1,720,086       20,059     4.73 %     1,251,887       13,241     4.29 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     114,358               96,249          
Allowance for loan losses     (8,815 )             (7,505 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,825,629             $ 1,340,631          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 255,959     $ 446     0.71 %   $ 259,677     $ 398     0.62 %
Money market     240,936       1,178     1.98 %     96,463       248     1.04 %
Savings     221,608       327     0.60 %     221,946       77     0.14 %
Time     436,376       1,913     1.78 %     265,139       735     1.12 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,154,879       3,864     1.36 %     843,225       1,458     0.70 %
Borrowed funds     188,983       1,214     2.61 %     111,886       506     1.83 %
Subordinated debentures     27,860       315     4.59 %     27,849       315     4.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,371,722       5,393     1.59 %     982,960       2,279     0.94 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     259,363               208,694          
Other liabilities     6,481               5,112          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     265,844               213,806          
Stockholders' equity     188,063               143,865          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,825,629             $ 1,340,631          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         14,666     3.46 %         10,962     3.55 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (227 )             (194 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,439             $ 10,768      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets
                         
                         
SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2019   Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
    Average       Average    Average       Average 
     Balance    Interest   Rate (2)    Balance    Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 62,654     $ 675     4.37 %   $ 63,114     $ 713     4.48 %
Taxable     142,137       1,175     3.35 %     130,105       1,031     3.14 %
Total securities     204,791       1,850     3.66 %     193,219       1,744     3.58 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,500,604       18,160     4.91 %     1,225,917       13,888     4.49 %
Other interest-earning assets     14,691       49     1.35 %     10,973       30     1.08 %
Total earning assets     1,720,086       20,059     4.73 %     1,430,109       15,662     4.34 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     114,358               98,408          
Allowance for loan losses     (8,815 )             (8,753 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,825,629             $ 1,519,764          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 255,959     $ 446     0.71 %   $ 261,737     $ 417     0.63 %
Money market     240,936       1,178     1.98 %     185,419       879     1.88 %
Savings     221,608       327     0.60 %     210,092       284     0.54 %
Time     436,376       1,913     1.78 %     292,389       1,225     1.66 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,154,879       3,864     1.36 %     949,637       2,805     1.17 %
Borrowed funds     188,983       1,214     2.61 %     144,703       965     2.65 %
Subordinated debentures     27,860       315     4.59 %     27,857       317     4.51 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,371,722       5,393     1.59 %     1,122,197       4,087     1.44 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     259,363               235,342          
Other liabilities     6,481               5,304          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     265,844               240,646          
Stockholders' equity     188,063               156,921          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,825,629             $ 1,519,764          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         14,666     3.46 %         11,575     3.21 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (227 )             (241 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,439             $ 11,334      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets


SB ONE BANCORP
Segment Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                                   
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2019   Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
  Banking and               Banking and            
  Financial   Insurance         Financial   Insurance      
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 14,439   $ -   $ 14,439   $ 10,768     $ -   $ 10,768
Other income from external sources   1,032     2,601     3,633     925       1,932     2,857
Depreciation and amortization   525     12     537     448       6     454
Income before income taxes   6,057     1,266     7,323     614       909     1,523
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)   1,119     381     1,500     (59 )     274     215
Total assets   1,834,400     5,729     1,840,129     1,371,795       4,689     1,376,484
                                   
                                   
                                   
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2019   Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
  Banking and               Banking and            
  Financial   Insurance         Financial   Insurance      
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 14,439   $ -   $ 14,439   $ 11,334     $ -   $ 11,334
Other income from external sources   1,032     2,601     3,633     1,074       1,419     2,493
Depreciation and amortization   525     12     537     376       8     384
Income before income taxes   6,057     1,266     7,323     3,178       166     3,344
Income tax expense (1)   1,119     381     1,500     925       50     991
Total assets   1,834,400     5,729     1,840,129     1,791,975       4,852     1,796,827
                                   
(1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment

 

SB ONE BANCORP
Non-GAAP Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2019
   2018
Net income (GAAP) $ 5,823     $ 1,308  
Merger related expenses net of tax (1)   -       2,367  
Net income, as adjusted $ 5,823     $ 3,675  
           
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)   9,460,118       7,791,736  
Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.62     $ 0.47  
Average assets   1,825,629       1,340,631  
Return on average assets, as adjusted   1.28 %     1.10 %
Return on average equity, as adjusted   12.39 %     10.22 %
           
(1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $926 thousand.
(2) Average diluted shares outstanding includes acquisition of CBBC shares of 1,873,028
 
           
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net income (GAAP) $ 5,823     $ 2,353  
Merger related expenses net of tax (1)   -       1,301  
Non-recurring expenses net of tax (2)   -       119  
Net income, as adjusted $ 5,823     $ 3,773  
           
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)   9,460,118       8,082,270  
Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.62     $ 0.47  
Average assets   1,825,629       1,519,764  
Return on average assets, as adjusted   1.28 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity, as adjusted   12.39 %     9.62 %
           
(1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $159 thousand QTD December 31, 2018.
(2) Non-recurring expenses net of tax expense of $51 thousand QTD December 31, 2018

SBOneBancorp-logo-stack-sml.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga