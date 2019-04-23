SB One Bancorp Reports Record Diluted EPS of $0.62 for the First Quarter 2019

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ:SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 345.2%, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, increased 58.4%, as compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was 1.28%, an increase from 1.10%, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the same period last year was mainly attributable to continued double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ ("Enterprise") and an increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit of 39.3%.

The Company's net income increased to $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 54.3%, as compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $1.3 million and $119 thousand, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 was mainly attributable to continued double digit organic commercial loan growth and deposit growth, the merger with Enterprise and a $1.1 million increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit.

"I am very excited to report record earnings of $0.62 per share for the first quarter of 2019. We continued to build momentum for the year with strong double-digit growth in all of our key business lines. Even with a larger balance sheet, our loans and deposits continue to grow at a double-digit annualized rate, while our insurance agency grew its pretax profit by over 39%. This success along with the positive effects of the recent mergers has helped produce a 60% increase in net income over the prior year," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank. Mr. Labozzetta also stated, "We are now experiencing reduced deposit betas, which has resulted in a stabilized net interest margin and perhaps we can see some expansion moving forward."

"We are excited about the opening of our newest regional banking and lending center in Weehawken (Hudson County), NJ in May of 2019. We are already seeing positive momentum and growth in the market, which links well with the service areas of our most recent merger partner, Enterprise Bank," added Mr. Labozzetta.

Financial Performance

Net Income. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 345.2%, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, increased 58.4%, as compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses of $2.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 34.1%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth and a $776 thousand increase in non-interest income driven by insurance commissions and fees. Non-interest expenses increased $1.9 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.3 million, adjusted for merger-related expenses, for the same period in 2018. The changes were largely attributable to double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the growth of the Company resulting from the merger with Enterprise and an increase in SB One Insurance Agency three month pretax profit of 39.3%.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.7 million, or 33.8%, to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $468.2 million, or 37.4%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $436.9 million, or 41.1%, driven by organic loan and deposit growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. The aforementioned was partly offset by a decrease in the net interest margin of 0.09% to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the effects of higher market rates on interest bearing liabilities costs, which increased 0.65 %, and was partially offset by an increase in earning asset yields, which grew 0.44% during the comparison period. The increase in interest earning asset yields was partially attributed to the addition of the Enterprise loan portfolio and the increase in purchase accounting loan accretion of $674.5 thousand to $934.4 thousand, $163.3 thousand from the Community Bank of Bergen County ("Community Bank") merger and $771.1 from the Enterprise merger, for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $259.9 thousand from the Community Bank merger, for the same period in 2018.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.1 million, or 26.7%, to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income was driven by a 20.3% increase in average interest earning assets, principally due to an increase in loans receivable of 22.4%. Net interest margin increased 0.25% to 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 3.21 % for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $63 thousand, or 12.4%, to $571 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $508 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $776 thousand, or 27.2%, to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to an increase of $667 thousand, or 35.2%, in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency largely attributable to a $365 thousand increase in contingency commission income. In addition, bank owned life insurance and investment brokerage fee, increased $45 thousand and $34 thousand, respectively.

Non-interest Expense. The Company's non-interest expenses decreased $1.4 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Non-interest expenses, adjusted for merger-related expenses of $3.3 million, increased $1.9 million to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.3 million, for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, driven by growth in staff, inclusive of the addition of Enterprise employees resulting from the merger, and a bonus payment to employees for $255 thousand. Additionally, occupancy increased $177 thousand, fraud and check loss increased $166 thousand, and data processing increased $149 thousand. The growth in operating expenses was largely due to the merger with Enterprise and to support the Company's growth.

Income Tax Expense. The Company's income tax expenses increased $1.3 million, or 597.7% to $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 20.5%, as compared to 14.1% for the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $1.8 billion, an increase of $44.5 million, or 2.5%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $38.9 million, or 2.6%, to $1.5 billion. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had $62.3 million of commercial loan production, which was partly offset by $7.6 million in commercial loan payoffs.

The Company's total deposits increased $107.4 million, or 7.9%, to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $97.2 million, or 8.9%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $10.1 million, or 3.9%, at March 31, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018, respectively.

At March 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity was $189.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.21%, 12.09%, 12.70% and 12.09%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets ("NPAs"), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 1.35% at March 31, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. NPAs exclude $3.0 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired ("PCI") loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank. NPAs decreased $891 thousand to $24.9 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans, excluding $3.0 million of PCI loans, decreased $112 thousand, or 0.54%, to $20.6 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 27.9%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018. The top 5 NPA's totaled $12.1 million at March 31, 2019, made up of 4 non-accrual loans totaling $10.8 million, or 52.6% of total non-accrual loans, and one foreclosed real estate property in the amount of $1.3 million acquired in the Enterprise merger. The top 5 NPA's totaled 48.5% of total NPAs at March 31, 2019.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $908 thousand to $3.2 million at March 31, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributed to the sale of three properties totaling $902 thousand. At March 31, 2019, the Company's foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $360 thousand per property.

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $415 thousand, or 4.7%, to $9.2 million, or 0.86% of its legacy loan portfolio, at March 31, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company's outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank portfolio of $197.7 million totaled $5.0 million at March 31, 2019. The Company's outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Enterprise portfolio of $259.7 million totaled $3.2 million at March 31, 2019. The Company's combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $17.3 million, or 1.13% of the overall loan portfolio, at March 31, 2019. The Company recorded $571 thousand in provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $508 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $163 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to $15 thousand in net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 44.6% at March 31, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 17 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America's Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker's Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements about the benefits of the mergers between SB One Bancorp and Community Bank and SB One Bancorp and Enterprise, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; and (ii) statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "assume," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp's efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp's assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 3/31/2019 VS. 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 196,081 $ 186,217 $ 179,635 5.3 % 9.2 % Total loans 1,513,645 1,474,775 1,088,429 2.6 % 39.1 % Allowance for loan losses (9,190 ) (8,775 ) (7,828 ) 4.7 % 17.4 % Total assets 1,840,129 1,795,703 1,376,484 2.5 % 33.7 % Total deposits 1,461,324 1,353,939 1,043,331 7.9 % 40.1 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 179,370 247,765 182,876 (27.6 ) % (1.9 ) % Total shareholders' equity 189,695 185,444 146,292 2.3 % 29.7 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 14,666 $ 11,575 $ 10,962 26.7 % 33.8 % Provision for loan losses 571 210 508 171.9 % 12.4 % Total other income 3,633 2,493 2,857 45.7 % 27.2 % Total other expenses 10,178 10,273 11,594 (0.9 ) % (12.2 ) % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 7,550 3,585 1,717 110.6 % 339.7 % Provision for income taxes 1,500 991 215 51.4 % 597.7 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 227 807 194 (71.9 ) % 17.0 % Net income $ 5,823 $ 1,787 $ 1,308 225.9 % 345.2 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 113.8 % 266.9 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 113.8 % 269.3 % Return on average assets 1.28 % 0.53 % 0.39 % 139.3 % 226.9 % Return on average equity 12.39 % 4.97 % 3.64 % 149.3 % 240.6 % Efficiency ratio (b) 56.32 % 77.47 % 85.09 % (27.3 ) % (33.8 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.46 % 3.55 % 3.56 % (2.5 ) % (2.8 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.25 1.27 1.27 (1.5 ) % (1.2 ) % SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 20.03 $ 19.45 $ 18.43 3.0 % 8.7 % Tangible book value per common share 16.93 16.36 15.12 3.5 % 12.0 % Outstanding shares- period ending 9,470,730 9,532,943 7,929,613 (0.7 ) % 19.4 % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 9,460,118 7,921,269 7,791,736 19.4 % 21.4 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 10.31 % 10.32 % 10.62 % (0.1 ) % (2.9 ) % Leverage ratio (c) 10.21 % 12.06 % 10.90 % (15.3 ) % (6.3 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.09 % 12.34 % 13.58 % (2.0 ) % (11.0 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.70 % 12.94 % 14.33 % (1.9 ) % (11.4 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 12.09 % 12.34 % 13.58 % (2.0 ) % (11.0 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 20,592 $ 20,704 $ 9,096 (0.5 ) % 126.4 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 1,035 906 2,133 14.2 % (51.5 ) % Foreclosed real estate 3,241 4,149 3,546 (21.9 ) % (8.6 ) % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 24,868 $ 25,759 $ 14,775 (3.5 ) % 68.3 % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 21,136 $ 24,006 $ 34,361 (12.0 ) % (38.5 ) % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 4,842 $ 3,787 $ 13,593 27.9 % (64.4 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $ 163 $ 30 $ 15 443.3 % 986.7 % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 343.9 % 670.3 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.36 % 1.40 % 0.84 % (2.8 ) % 62.8 % NPAs to total assets 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.07 % (5.5 ) % 25.9 % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 1.30 % 1.35 % 0.92 % (4.3 ) % 41.0 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 1.12 % 1.12 % 0.66 % (0.3 ) % 69.4 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 44.63 % 43.51 % 86.06 % 2.6 % (48.1 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.72 % 2.0 % (15.6 ) % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million





SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 12,509 $ 11,768 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 10,494 14,910 Cash and cash equivalents 23,003 26,678 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 200 Securities available for sale, at fair value 192,050 182,139 Securities held to maturity 4,031 4,078 Other Bank Stock, at cost 9,347 11,764 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,513,645 1,474,775 Less: allowance for loan losses 9,190 8,775 Net loans receivable 1,504,455 1,466,000 Foreclosed real estate 3,241 4,149 Premises and equipment, net 19,459 19,215 Right-of-use assets, net 2,564 - Accrued interest receivable 6,589 6,546 Goodwill and intangibles 29,344 29,446 Bank-owned life insurance 36,008 35,778 Other assets 9,838 9,710 Total Assets $ 1,840,129 $ 1,795,703 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 269,949 $ 259,807 Interest bearing 1,191,375 1,094,132 Total Deposits 1,461,324 1,353,939 Borrowings 151,508 219,906 Lease liability 2,568 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,172 8,555 Subordinated debentures 27,862 27,859 Total Liabilities 1,650,434 1,610,259 Total Stockholders' Equity 189,695 185,444 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,840,129 $ 1,795,703

SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 12/31/2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 18,160 $ 11,900 $ 13,888 Securities: Taxable 1,175 736 1,031 Tax-exempt 448 381 472 Interest bearing deposits 49 30 30 Total Interest Income 19,832 13,047 15,421 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,864 1,458 2,805 Borrowings 1,214 506 965 Junior subordinated debentures 315 315 317 Total Interest Expense 5,393 2,279 4,087 Net Interest Income 14,439 10,768 11,334 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 571 508 210 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 13,868 10,260 11,124 OTHER INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 330 328 331 ATM and debit card fees 231 213 266 Bank owned life insurance 230 185 198 Insurance commissions and fees 2,562 1,895 1,379 Investment brokerage fees 56 22 12 Other 224 214 307 Total Other Income 3,633 2,857 2,493 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,130 5,058 5,208 Occupancy, net 779 602 690 Data processing 940 791 911 Furniture and equipment 318 281 301 Advertising and promotion 132 56 99 Professional fees 462 329 410 Director fees 145 147 140 FDIC assessment 166 110 136 Insurance 30 95 28 Stationary and supplies 84 57 80 Merger-related expenses - 3,293 1,460 Loan collection costs 120 61 52 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 65 207 96 Amortization of intangible assets 102 61 65 Other 705 446 597 Total Other Expenses 10,178 11,594 10,273 Income before Income Taxes 7,323 1,523 3,344 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,500 215 991 Net Income $ 5,823 $ 1,308 $ 2,353 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.17 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.17 $ 0.29

SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

2018

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 62,654 $ 675 4.37 % $ 54,987 $ 575 4.24 % Taxable 142,137 1,175 3.35 % 120,776 736 2.47 % Total securities 204,791 1,850 3.66 % 175,763 1,311 3.03 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,500,604 18,160 4.91 % 1,063,727 11,900 4.54 % Other interest-earning assets 14,691 49 1.35 % 12,397 30 0.98 % Total earning assets 1,720,086 20,059 4.73 % 1,251,887 13,241 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 114,358 96,249 Allowance for loan losses (8,815 ) (7,505 ) Total Assets $ 1,825,629 $ 1,340,631 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 255,959 $ 446 0.71 % $ 259,677 $ 398 0.62 % Money market 240,936 1,178 1.98 % 96,463 248 1.04 % Savings 221,608 327 0.60 % 221,946 77 0.14 % Time 436,376 1,913 1.78 % 265,139 735 1.12 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,154,879 3,864 1.36 % 843,225 1,458 0.70 % Borrowed funds 188,983 1,214 2.61 % 111,886 506 1.83 % Subordinated debentures 27,860 315 4.59 % 27,849 315 4.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,371,722 5,393 1.59 % 982,960 2,279 0.94 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 259,363 208,694 Other liabilities 6,481 5,112 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 265,844 213,806 Stockholders' equity 188,063 143,865 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,825,629 $ 1,340,631 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 14,666 3.46 % 10,962 3.55 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (227 ) (194 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,439 $ 10,768 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 62,654 $ 675 4.37 % $ 63,114 $ 713 4.48 % Taxable 142,137 1,175 3.35 % 130,105 1,031 3.14 % Total securities 204,791 1,850 3.66 % 193,219 1,744 3.58 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,500,604 18,160 4.91 % 1,225,917 13,888 4.49 % Other interest-earning assets 14,691 49 1.35 % 10,973 30 1.08 % Total earning assets 1,720,086 20,059 4.73 % 1,430,109 15,662 4.34 % Non-interest earning assets 114,358 98,408 Allowance for loan losses (8,815 ) (8,753 ) Total Assets $ 1,825,629 $ 1,519,764 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 255,959 $ 446 0.71 % $ 261,737 $ 417 0.63 % Money market 240,936 1,178 1.98 % 185,419 879 1.88 % Savings 221,608 327 0.60 % 210,092 284 0.54 % Time 436,376 1,913 1.78 % 292,389 1,225 1.66 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,154,879 3,864 1.36 % 949,637 2,805 1.17 % Borrowed funds 188,983 1,214 2.61 % 144,703 965 2.65 % Subordinated debentures 27,860 315 4.59 % 27,857 317 4.51 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,371,722 5,393 1.59 % 1,122,197 4,087 1.44 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 259,363 235,342 Other liabilities 6,481 5,304 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 265,844 240,646 Stockholders' equity 188,063 156,921 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,825,629 $ 1,519,764 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 14,666 3.46 % 11,575 3.21 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (227 ) (241 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,439 $ 11,334 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets





SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 14,439 $ - $ 14,439 $ 10,768 $ - $ 10,768 Other income from external sources 1,032 2,601 3,633 925 1,932 2,857 Depreciation and amortization 525 12 537 448 6 454 Income before income taxes 6,057 1,266 7,323 614 909 1,523 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 1,119 381 1,500 (59 ) 274 215 Total assets 1,834,400 5,729 1,840,129 1,371,795 4,689 1,376,484 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 14,439 $ - $ 14,439 $ 11,334 $ - $ 11,334 Other income from external sources 1,032 2,601 3,633 1,074 1,419 2,493 Depreciation and amortization 525 12 537 376 8 384 Income before income taxes 6,057 1,266 7,323 3,178 166 3,344 Income tax expense (1) 1,119 381 1,500 925 50 991 Total assets 1,834,400 5,729 1,840,129 1,791,975 4,852 1,796,827 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment